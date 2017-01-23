The major change is an enhanced points structure that all three major series will use.

Three stages. The first two stages award points to the cars that are in the top 10 in points. 1st place gets 10 points and is goes down to 1 point for tenth.

1 playoff point to the stage winner.

5 playoff points to the race winner and is eligible for the chase.

Final segment 40 points to the race winner. 36 points to second place and down to 35 that gets two points. 36-40th get one point.

Awards a regular season championship.

Still 16 cars make the playoffs which has been renamed from the chase.

All the bonus points you collect in each race carry over to each round of playoffs.

If the caution came out a lap before the scheduled stage end the stage would end under caution. Laps will still count under caution between stages.

From Q&A with media and Drivers:

This will be the best racing you have seen said Brad Keselwoski on this points change.

“Improve what is already a great sport,” said Steve O’Donnell from NASCAR. “Stage 2 is a marker for a complete race.” Introduces some breaks we can rely on.”

“definitely going to change up strategy,” said Jeff Gordon.

“Go to a break at the right time,” said Jeff Burton.