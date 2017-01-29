This is the final one for the Monster Energy drivers. This list includes part time and full time cars. Sponsorship news is not fully known for all cars.

15–Michael Waltrip–Premium Motorsports

He will drive the car at Daytona for his final race. I do not see even a top 20 for this car at Daytona.

23–Joey Gase and Grey Gaulding–BK Racing

Joey gets this car for three races while Grey gets it for 33 races. Best Home Furnishings is a sponsor for this car. I see this car getting no top tens and finishing no better than 27th place in the owners standings at the end of the season.

51–Timmy Hill, Stanton Barrett, Cody Ware, and Kevin O’Connell–Rick Ware Racing.

This is a new car expected to go the full season. Sponsorship has not been named for this car. I see no top tens for this car and no better than 27th place in the the owners standings at the end of the season.

7–Elliott Sadler–Tommy Baldwin Racing

Elliott will dive this car for the Daytona 500. I could see this car with a shot at a 11-20th spot in the race.

75–Brendan Gaughan–Beard Motorsports

Brendan will get this car in a one race deal for Daytona. I do not see this car getting a top 20 at Daytona.

96–D.J. Kennington–Gaunt Brothers Racing

This is a new team that is going to only be running at both Daytona and Talladega race. I see no top tens for this car in the four races it will run.