This is the fifth of many parts. Sponsorship and drivers could change at any moment.

34–Landon Cassill–Front Row Motorsports

Landon finished 29th place in the points last season with no top tens. A full list of sponsors for this car is not know at this point of time. I see at best one top ten for this car and will finish no better than 27th place in the points.

37—Chris Buescher–JTG Motorsports

Chris moves over to a new car for the 2017 season. He was the lone surprise winner of 2016, but only finished 16 place in the points with 2 top tens. Kroger could be the sponsor for this car. I say Chris gets 7-10 top tenswith no wins and finishes around 23-25 place in the points.

38–David Ragan–Front Row Motorsports

He moves over to this car that did not have a top ten all season long in 2016. Full list of sponsors is not known for this car. I see no top tens for this car and will not do better than 27th place in the points.

41–Kurt Busch–Stewart Haas Racing

Kurt Busch had 21 top tens and one win to finish 7th place in the standings. Monster Energy and Haas Automation will sponsor this car in 2017. I see Kurt Busch getting 2-3 wins in 2017 and finishing 5-8th place in the standings.

42–Kyle Larson–Chip Gnassi Racing

Kyle had 17 top tens and a win to finish 9th place in the points. Target is going to the main sponsor of this car for most of the season. I see him getting a win in 2017 with 15-20 top tens and finishing 9-11th place in the points.