This is the sixth of many parts. One more Monster Energy driver preview part left.

43–Aric Almirola–Richard Petty Motorsports

Aric finished 26th place in the points with only one top ten. Smithfield Foods is going to be back to sponsor this car. I only see a few top tens at best for this team and a 24-26th place in the standings at the end of the year for him.

47–A.J. Allmendinger–JTG Motorsports

Kroger is going to sponsor this car. A.J. Allmendinger has a shot to win a race at a road course to make the chase and I say he gets one along with 8-10 top tens to finish 12-16th place in the points.

48–Jimmie Johnson–Hendrick Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson picked off five wins and the 2016 championship. Lowes will be back again to sponsor this car. I say he picked off 16-20 top tens and three to five wins to finish 2-4th place in the standings.

77–Erik Jones–Furniture Row Racing

This is a brand new car that will go the full season. He comes from the Xfinity series whre he had 20 top tens and four wins to finish 4th place in the points. 5 Hour Energy is the sponsor for most of the season in this car. He will get 10-12 top tens with no wins and 17th place in the points.

78–Martin Truex Jr.– Furniture Row Racing

Martin had 4 wins and 17 top tens to finish 11th place in the points. Bass Pro Shops, Furniture Row, and other companies will sponsor this car. I see him getting 15-20 top tens and 3-5 wins to finish 5-8th place in the points at the end of season.

88–Alex Bowman And Dale Earnhardt Jr.–Hendrick Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comes back to this car after a lengthy injury time out. He still finished 32nd place in the points with 6 top tens in 18 races of racing. Nationwide Insurance, Axalta, and Mountain Dew will sponsor this car. I expect him to go the full season this year and make the chase. One win for him and 8-11th place in the points for him.

Alex Bowman though will the car for the Clash At The Beach and I say he gets a top ten.

95–Michael McDowell–Leavine Family Racing

He finished 30th in the points with only two top tens. A bunch of companies will sponsor this car expected to go the whole season. He will one top ten this season and finish no better than 30th place in the points.