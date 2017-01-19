This is the fourth of many parts. Sponsorship and driver could change at any time,

22–Joey Logano–Penske Racing

Joy Logano finished second place in the points with three wins and over 25 top tens. Shell-Pennzoil is going to be the sponsor for most of the season again for this car. I see this car getting 2-4 wins and over 20 top tens to finish 4-8th place in the standings.

24–Chase Elliott–Hendrick Motorsports

Finished 10th place in the points with no wins for his first full season at the top level of NASCAR. NAPA Auto Parts is going to be the sponsor for most of the season. I see him getting one win in 2017 with 15-20 top tens and finish 8-11th place in the points

27–Paul Menard–Richard Childress Racing

Had a lousy 2016 with only three top tens to finish 25th place in the points. Menards is the sponsor for the whole season. I say he gets around 5 top tens to finish 22-25th place in the points.

31–Ryan Newman–Richard Childress Racing

Ryan finished 18th place in the points while getting just ten top tens all season long. Caterpillar is the main sponsor for most of the season. I see him getting 11-14 top tens this season with no wins to finish 12-16th place in the points.

32–Matt Dibenedetto–Go Fas Racing

Matt moves over to this team in 2017. Matt last season finished 35th place in the points with one top 10. Can-Am is a sponsor for 13 races. At best this car gets one top ten and finishes no better than 27th place in the points.