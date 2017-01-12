This is a second part of many. Sponsorship and maybe even the driver lineup can change at any time.

6–Trevor Bayne–Roush Fenway Racing

Finished 22nd place in the points in 2016 with only 5 top tens. Advocare is going to be back again as a sponsor. Another disappointing season for him with. No more than 5 top tens and 20-22nd place in the standings.

10–Danica Patrick–Stewart Haas Racing.

Had another subpar season with no top tens and finished 24th place in the standings. Nature’s Bakery will back for most of the season as the primary sponsor. I see her getting a top five this season and finish 20-22nd place in the standings.

11–Denny Hamlin–Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny had three wins in 2016 with 22 top tens. Fed Ex is going to be back again as the main sponsor again. I see him getting 4-6 wins in 2016 and over 20 top tens on his way to the championship.

13–Ty Dillion–Germain Racing

Ty replaces Casey Mears in this ride that finished 28th place in the points with no top tens. Geico is going to sponsor this car again. I say Ty gets a top ten, but only finishes 25-28th place in the points.

14–Clint Bowyer–Stewart Haas Racing

Replaces Tony Stewart that had one win and 8 top tens in a 28 race season. Look for multiple companies including Mobil1 as a sponsor. I see him getting 10-15 top tens with no wins and finish 12-16th place in the points.