This is the first of many parts in the Monster Energy Cup Series Previews. Sponsorship can change

1–Jamie McMurray–Chip Gnassi Racing

Made the chase last year, but only had 12 top tens in 2016 to finish 13th place in the points. GearWrech is a new sponsor for this car with other sponsors like McDonalds to fill out the season. I do not see much improvement this year for this driver. Another 10-13 top tens for him and a 12-16th place finish in the standings.

2–Brad Keselwoski–Penske Racing

Made the chase in 2016 and had four wins with 22 top tens. Miller Light will be back to sponsor this car for most of the season. I expect him to have another solid season with 3-5 wins, over 20 top tens, and finish 8-11th place in the points in 2017.

3–Austin Dillion–Richard Childress Racing

Made the chase in 2016 and had only 13 top tens with no wins for the season. Bass Pro Shops, AAA and others will sponsor this car. I say he gets a win in 2017 to make the chase, but will finish 12-16th place in the points with 10-13 top tens.

4–Kevin Harvick–Stewart Haas Racing

Picked off another 4 wins and 27 top tens to finish 8th place in the points. Jimmie Johns, and Busch Beer are going to be the main sponsors for this car. Kevin will get another 3-5 wins with at least 25 top tens in 2017 and finish 1st to 3rd place in the points.

5–Kasey Kahne–Hendrick Motorsports

Had 13 top tens, but could not make the chase and finished 17th place in the points. Farmers Insurance will be back with Lift Master and other companies to sponsor this car. All I see is another disappointing year for him. He will get his 10-13 top tens and finish 18-20th place in the points.