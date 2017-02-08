where if a car gets damaged on the track and has to make some repairs to it on pit road the team is only going to have 5 minutes to repair the car or it will not be able to get back out onto the track for the rest of the race.

At the Daytona 500 the first two stages are going to be 60 laps long each.

NASCAR still says that Jeff Gordon is 2019 Hall Of Fame eligible.

American Medical Response (AMR) is going to be at every NASCAR track this year.

The Dash 4 Cash in the Xfinity series is going to include the Phoenix track this year.

Derrike Cope this year is going to be in the #55 car in the Monster Energy NASCAR cup series. The ride could be a full time one if they can find enough sponsorship.