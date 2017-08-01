Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pit Stop
Reports Are Out Saying Kurt Busch
Posted by on August 1, 2017

is not going to be back in the #41 car next year.  Stewart Haas Racing though in tweet today expects him to be back next season in the car.

NASCAR has new 2018 rules where drivers are further limited participation in the Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series.  Starting in 2018, drivers with more than five years of experience in the Monster Energy Series will be limited to seven races in the XFINITY Series, three less than this season. Drivers at the same experience level will also be restricted to five races per season in the Camping World Truck Series, a reduction of two races.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s