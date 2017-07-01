In what could be his final race at Daytona Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the rest of the Monster Energy Series Drivers tried to avoid the rain and the big one. Dale had the pole for the event.

The race started off though with Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski leading laps. At lap 9 it was Cole Whitt slowing up big time to bring out the caution. A new short green flag run occurs and at lap 16 it was D.J. Kennington and his car that blew an engine to bring out the caution. This caution also wound up being the competition caution.

As the race continued it was Brad Keselowski leading a whole bunch of laps as he did a whole lot of blocking to take the first stage win. Cars pit with Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano getting together on pit road. Erik Jones is in the race lead as he did not pit.

The second stage started off with Erik Jones leading laps as it got three wide and in some spots 4 wide for position. At lap 49 it was four wide racing by the pit entrance that sent Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell down pit road to not cause a major wreck. Two laps later and Dale Earnhardt Jr. winds up smacking the wall, but did not bring out the caution. Jeffery Earnhardt though at lap 59 was smoking and was able to bring out the caution.

As the race continued it wastime for Matt Kenseth to lead laps. At lap 71 it was caution time Kyle Busch wrecked taking out Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, and Joey Logano.

Austin Dillion stated that he wished Kyle Busch stay down on the track.

The race restarted at lap 76 and Matt Kenseth was leading the race as it was three wide in the back for position as Matt took the stage two win.

The third stage started off with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading the race. At 91 it was caution time for Brendan Gaughan that blew a tire after smacking the wall. When the race restarted it was Daniel Suarez getting to lead laps. At lap 98 it was caution time for Trevor Bayne and Chase Elliott that get together.

A new short green flag run occurs where Jimmie Johnson was able to make it three wide up front and took the race lead. At lap 105 it was the next big wreck as Kevin Harvick takes out Brad Keselowski, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowksi. The leaders pit and Matt Kenseth wins the race off pit road.

“Just had nowhere to go,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the wreck. “Pretty strong car.”

The race continued with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the lead as he does not pit. It was a short green flag run and Brad Keselowoski on lap 116 spins out to bring out the caution. A bunch of cars pit and we get a new short green flag run and in a few laps Kasey Kahne spins out to bring out the caution. When the race restarted Ryan Blaney finally got lead laps as Matt DiBenedetto and his wrecked car brings out the caution.

We finally get into some good green flag run time with various driver leading laps including Ty Dillion, Daniel Suarez, and Kasey Kahne.

At lap 153 we get a new caution as Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth, and more wreck. This brings out the red flag.

“I tore up a lot of cars,” said Kyle Larson.

“I couldn’t get out of the way,” said Ryan Blaney.

“I was low and we got clipped,” said Kurt Busch.

After some time the cars were back to driving again. With three laps left the race restarted. David Ragan got the solid push and the race lead. later on in the lap Erik Jones spins out to bring out the caution. This brings out overtime. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets the best of the restart and was able to get the race lead. On the final lap Chase Elliott spins out in turn one, but does not being out the caution. Ricky continued to lead the lap and block his way to his second win of the year.

“Working really really hard at Roush Fenway,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in victory lane.