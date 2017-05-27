On a great day in North Carolina the Xfinity drivers were back to Charlotte for 300 miles of racing.

The race started off with Austin Dillion getting a pass through penalty for passing the leader before the start of the race. Christopher Bell though on lap 2 though wound up taking a ride through the grass to0 bring out the early caution. The race continued with Kevin Harvick leading laps and at lap 16 it was Cale Conley spinning out to bring out the caution. As the race continued Kevin kept on leading laps and took the first stage win. The leader pits and Denny Hamlin won the race off pit road.

When the second stage started Ryan Blaney was able to get the race lead and continued to lead laps as he easily took the second stage win. The leaders pit and Ryan Blaney kept the race lead.

The Third stage started off with Ryan Blaney leading laps as we got a short green flag run before the caution came out. Then Darrel Wallace Jr. took the race lead as the race continued. He only had it for a few laps and Ryan Blaney was back in the race lead. With 77 laps left Brandon Jones spins out to bring out the caution. The leaders pit and Ryan Blaney kept the race lead. With 41 laps left Brennan Poole hit the wall to bring out the caution. The leaders pitted and Austin Dillion won the race off pit road.

We get a short green flag run this time and with 30 laps left Brendan Gaughan brings out the caution. Another short green flag run occurs and with 25 laps left Michael Annett hits the wall to bring out the caution. When the race restarted it was not long again and Elliott Sadler wrecks to bring out the caution.

The race restarted with 14 laps left and Kevin Harvick getting to lead some laps. With 7 laps left Darrell Wallace Jr. spins out to bring out the caution. We finally get to the last restart of the day and Ryan Blaney was able to get the race lead. He was able to hold off Kevin Harvick and take the race win.

Ryan Blaney stated the final restarts were real tough.

Kevin Harvick stated he just can’t seem to get here to victory lane.

“Lot of fun today,” said Austin Dillion.

“Had a lot of issues,” said Christopher Bell.