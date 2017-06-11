On a perfect Sunday afternoon the Monster Energy Cup series drivers were back to Pocono for 400 miles of racing.

The race started off with Kyle Busch getting to lead laps as cars started to make a pit stop around lap 14. After a few more laps Kyle Busch made his pit stop leaving Eric Jones in the race lead and was the last car on the lead lap to pit around lap 34. Getting a speeding penalty during this time was Darrell Wallace Jr. helping put his car down one lap. Kyle Busch though retook the race lead as Eric pitted and went on to win the first stage. The leaders pit and Erick Jones wins the race off pit road with a two tire stop.

During the second stage it was all over for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his car as engine problems came back ending his car. “The car was fast,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. The long green flag run saw a full round of pit stops. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin pitted late in the second stage. At lap 95 it was caution for Jimmie Johnson that smacked hard into the wall. At lap 97 it was red flag time for Jamie McMuuary and his car that caught on fire.

Jimmie Johnson stated that he should have turned right into the wall to slow his car down.

After a lengthy red flag the cars were finally back to racing. Kyle Larson was the leader at the time of the red flag and won the second stage.

The final stage started off with a long green flag run with Kyle Busch leading more and more laps. With around 36 laps left in the race cars started to make pit stops. Brad Keselowski stayed out to lead laps and with 20 laps left he finally pits to give Kyle Busch the race lead. On the next lap it was caution time as Kasey Kashne smacked the wall ending his day. This erased a 7 second plus lead for Kyle Busch. Cars pit and Erik Jones leads the race off pit road with a 2 tire stop. Kyle Busch did not pit to keep the race lead.

With 13 laps left the race restarts with Kyle Busch in the lead. Three laps go by and Kyle Busch does some heavy blocking of Ryan Blaney, but at the end of the lap Ryan was in the race lead. Kyle Busch started to drop back as Kevin Harvick moved up to second. Kevin Harvick was only able to get right behind Ryan as Ryan was able to take the race win.

“Really cool,” said Ryan Blaney. The win is the 99th win for Wood Brothers.

“Never made a mistake,” said Kevin Harvick on Ryan Blaney.

“Worked at it hard all day,” said Eric Jones.