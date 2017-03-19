The Monster Energy Cup Drivers were back to Phoenix for 312 laps at a hot track as drivers had car temps over 140 degrees during the race.

The race started off with the pole sitting Joey Logano leading laps after lap. The first caution came out around lap 27 for Corey LaJoie smacking the wall. The leader4s pit with Joey keeping the race lead. The race continues with a long green flag run and Joey leading lap after lap. At the end of stage one Kyle Larson was trying to get the race lad, but could not do it easily giving Joey the stage win. The leaders pit and Joey keeps the race lead. Kurt had an extra long pit stop to deal with digital dash not working.

At the start of the second segment it was not long at all and Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott make it three wide for the race lead and Chase got the best of it and took the race lead for the first time today. The green flag racing continued until, around 33 laps as Corey Lajoie again smacks the wall. The caution brought in the leaders with Chase Elliott keeping the race lead. Joey Logano picked up a penalty for entering pit road too fast.

The second stage finished off with Chase Elliott leading the rest of the way and raking the stage win. The leaders pitted and Chase Elliott kept the race lead. We get a new long green lag run and with 121 laps to go in the race Matt Kenseth smacks the wall really hard to bring out the caution. The leaders pit and Kyle Busch was able to win the race off pit road this time.

“Really didn’t handle good all day,”said Matt Kenseth.

We get a short green flag run this time and with 108 laps left David Ragan blows a tire and fully wrecks out Gray Gaulding. During the caution time Denny Hamlin comes down pit road to get some work done on his car.

We get a new long green flag run here with Kyle Busch leading laps and building a few second lead. Then with 55 laps left the next caution comes out for Cole Whitt and his wrecked car. The leaders pit and Kyle Busch won the race off pit road. We get a new long green flag run with Kyle Busch leading more and more lap and building another few second lead. With 6 laps left it was caution time as Joey Logano blows a tire big time.

Joey stated he had a good car at the beginning of the race.

The leaders pit and Kyle Larson takes two tires to win the race off pit road. A few cars including Ryan Newman stay out. The final restarts occurs and Ryan Newman gets the solid restart. Kyle Larson tries to go low to take second place, but almost looses it. Kyle Larson was able to gather it back and and fully took over second place. Kyle Larson was quickly chasing down Ryan for the race lead, but ran out time and Ryan Newman gets the race win.

“Gutsy call by Luke,” said Ryan Newman. The win ends an over 100 race drought for team over Richard Childress.

Kyle Larson stated that he might have a mistake in the end.

“Awesome there in the end,” said Kyle Busch.

“We were really good on long runs,” said Rickey Stenhouse Jr.