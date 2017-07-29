On a Saturday Afternoon the Xfinity drivers were back to Iowa for the final time this season. It was for 250 laps of short track action.

The first stage saw Ryan Preece lead lap after lap as he easily took the first stage win. The leaders pit and Kyle Benjamin won the race off pit road as Ryan lost some spots on pit road.

The second stage started off with Elliott Sadler getting the race lead. After a few laps Justin Allgaier was able to get the race lead. A few more laps go by and it was caution time for Ross Chastain that spins out. As the race continued Justin Allgaier was leading lap after lap and he took the second segment. Leaders pit and Justin Allgaier wins the race off pit road.

The final stage had Justin Allagier leading laps as Ryan Preece was right behind him for the race lead. Around lap 154 Ryan made one big attempt to get the race lead. He could not do it even having to go three wide to do it. At lap 170 is was Spencer Gallagher blows a tire to bring out the caution. Justin Allgaier stays out while the rest of the cars on the lead lap pit. Ryan Preece though wins the race off pit road.

When the race continued Ryan easily took the race lead with Elliott Sadler right behind him in second. This was one big long green flag run with Ryan leading laps with 20 laps Sam Hornish Jr. smacked the wall to bring out the caution. The long green flag ruin was no good for Justin Allgaier as he was dropped to around 15th and had to pit a couple laps before the caution. The race restarts with 13 laps left and we get a short green flag run and Garrett Smithley wrecks with 11 laps left. The restarts again with 7 laps left and we get another short green flag run. Matt Tifft spins out and Ty Majeski gets loose with 4 laps left for a new caution. This brought out overtime. We got a clean restart With Ryan Preece in the race lead as Kyle Benjamin on the low side was right with him trying to get the race lead. Kyle had to go second place. In the final corner Kyle tried to get to the race lead, but ran of time as Ryan wins his first Xfinity race.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Ryan Preece. Ryan this season was a part time driver and was in the final race of a two race contract with Joe Gibbs Racing.