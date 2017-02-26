The Xfinity drivers got their chance on Saturday to start their season at Daytona. The weather was great, but cars could not avoid the big one.

The race now includes three stages where bonus points are awarded to cars that finish in the top ten and one extra bonus point for the post season.

The first segment of this race is 30 laps and had a an early caution at lap 4 as Jeff Green and his car dumped flied on the track. When the race continued it was not long before Benny Gordon smacked the wall hard and long, but did not bring out the caution. Around lap 11 Brad Keselwoski lost the lead to Kasey Kahne and then to Elliott Sadler. The next caution came out at lap 18 for Brandon Hightower as he spins out.

The race restarts at lap 23 and it was not long at all before the big one occurs that brings out the red flag. Tyler Reddick gets spun out causing most of the field to wind up trying to avoid getting damage, but could not do it. Spencer Gallagher, Ryan Seig, and Cole Custer got some major damage from this wreck. Brad Keselowski, Brendan Gaughan, Ryan Reed, Aric Almorola, and others got some damage with a total of 16 cars going under the 5 minute clock.

“I just saw the 42(Tyler Reddick) get turned,” said Cole Custer.

After the red flag was gone cars were back rolling and with under a few laps before the first segment was over the race continued. As the race continued we had a second major wreck. This one involved Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier, Darrell Wallace Jr., and more. This red flag time lasted much longer than the first time.

Justin Allgaier said it was one of the hardest hits he has taken.

“Hardest hit I ever had,” said Brandon Jones.

“Thought we had a decent car,’ said Darrell Wallace Jr.

After the yellow flag came out some cars came down pit road for service which included the stage one winner Elliott Sadler. This put Brendan Gaughan in the race lead. At lap 38 it was a new caution as Benny Gordon blows a tire big time. When the race continued Elliott Sadler moved his way to the front of the field again. Around lap 50 it was William Byron wound up slow on the. The green flag racing continued and with a couple laps left before the end of the second segment Brennan Poole and Blake Koch get together. This gave the second stage win to Elliott Sadler.

Cars pit and Ross Chastain get a penalty for a loose tire.

When the race restarted it was not long before the caution flag came out for Blake Koch and his car. At lap 72 the race restarted with Ty Dillion in the race lead. Elliott Sadler was in second trying to get the race lead. At lap 79 it was caution time again as Matt Tifft had a tire problem and went for a wild ride.

Ty Dillion continued to lead laps as the racing was back to green flag racing. With 30 laps left Ryan Reed was able to get the race lead as he pushed Austin Dillion and he had to go up top to not wreck it. He did not have it for long though as he became the monkey in the middle and Austin Dillion was able to get the lead back. With 20 laps left Elliott Salder made some bold moves and was able to get the race lead back. Then Kasey Kahne made some bold moves and was into race lead with 17 laps to go. On the same lap it was major wreck number three as Austin Dillion takes out Elliott Sadler, Ryan Reed, J.J. Yeley, and more cars.

“I thought I hit him square enough,’ said Austin Dillion over the radio.

With 11 laps left race restarts with Kasey Kahne in the lead. A couple laps later and Ryan Reed took the race lead. It was back and forth by both cars for the race lead as the race continued. With a few laps left we get the next caution as Ray Black Jr. takes a wild ride.

This brought overtime. Ryan Reed gets the race lead with help from Austin Dillion. Kasey Kahne starts to get some momentum as we get to the final lap. On the final lap Ryan Reed does some quality blocking to take the race win as we get more cars in the back that wound up wrecking.

“It was a gamble,” said Ryan Reed on the block of Kasey Kahne. The win is only his second Xfinity win ever. His last win was in 2015 at Daytona. Roush Fenway Racing was winless last year in the Xfinity series.

“Had a great Hellman’s Chevrolet,” said Kasey Kahne.

“Hate it about the one wreck,” said Austin Dillion.