Home state boy Sam Hornish Jr. set a new qualifying record as Xfinity drivers we back to the Mid-Ohio race course for 75 laps of action.

The race started off with a real early caution for Cole Custer who possibly left fluid on the track. The race continued with Sam Hornish Jr. leading laps. At lap 15 it was Matt Bell wrecking hard to bring out the caution and then the red flag.

After they got back to yellow flag time Sam Hornish Jr. and more cars pit with Elliott Sadler staying out to take the race lead. With two laps to go the race restarts with Elliott Sadler getting the race with Brennan Poole getting second. Brennan winds up taking out Elliott Sadler to get the race lead. He then wound up losing the race lead to Blake Koch to win the first stage.

The second stage started off with Daniel Hemric getting the race lead. At lap 24 it was Sam Hornish Jr. getting the race lead back. He continued to lead laps and took the second stage win. The leaders pit and Daniel Hemric won the race off pit road.

The third stage started with Danirl Hemric leading laps as Sam Hornish Jr. got hot and at lap 45 muscled his way back to the race lead. Three laps later Stephen Young brings out the caution as he went off road and could not get out. When the race continued it was not long and in the back Blake Koch spins out wrecking a few more cars with him.

With 18 laps left the race restarted and Daniel Hamric got the best of the restart and the race lead. It was not long though and Just Marks spins out. Ryan Reed had nowhere to go and just plows right into him to bring out the caution.

With 14 laps left the race restarted and it was clean this time. Sam Hornish Jr. was able to power his way to lead as Daniel Hemric got into the grass briefly and lost a couple spots. At lap 64 we were back to caution time as Casey Mears and his car went south and stalled out on the track. With 8 laps left in the race we got the restart and Sam Hornish Jr. took the race lead. At turn two a major pile up occurs to bring out the red flag .

After a lengthy cleanup the race finally restarted with 5 laps left and Sam Hornish Jr. getting the race lead once again as Brendan Gaughan takes a trip through the grass and somehow does not bring out the caution. The rest of the way went caution free and Sam took the race win.

Almost flawless day said Sam Hornish Jr. on the race.