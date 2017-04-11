Quantcast
The Sports Daily > The Pit Stop
The All Star Race Format Is Out
Posted by on April 11, 2017

The all-star race open is going to have two 20 laps segments where the segment winner gets to go to the main event and 10 lap segment where the segment winner gets to go the main event.

The main event is going to be 70 laps long.  The first three segments are going to be 20 lap long where the top 10 drivers in average from the first three segments get to move onto the final 10 lap segment.

They are also going give each team one set of softer tires which goodyear says they are supposed to a half a second faster and will also be in green letters.  If a driver though use that set for the final segment they have to start in the back of the field.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s