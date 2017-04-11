The all-star race open is going to have two 20 laps segments where the segment winner gets to go to the main event and 10 lap segment where the segment winner gets to go the main event.

The main event is going to be 70 laps long. The first three segments are going to be 20 lap long where the top 10 drivers in average from the first three segments get to move onto the final 10 lap segment.

They are also going give each team one set of softer tires which goodyear says they are supposed to a half a second faster and will also be in green letters. If a driver though use that set for the final segment they have to start in the back of the field.