This is the final set of driver previews I am doing for this season. Sponsorship is missing for some teams and this list includes cars that are not going the full season at all.

88–Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kasey Kahne–Jr. Motosports.

Dale had a win in the car last season. Dale And Kasey will each drive this car twice. Dale will be at Bristol and Richmond. Kasey at Daytona in Feb. and Talladega. I do not see win for Dale or Kasey in the car.

98–Aric Almirola–Biagi-Denbeste Racing

Had one win in ten races last season in the series. Aric is only going to be in a few races with Fresh From Florida as a sponsor. I see a few top tens and no wins for this car.

89–Morgan Shepherd–Morgan Shepherd Ventures

Morgan was in 23 races last season with no top tens to finish 36th place in the points. His going to attempt to get in the Daytona event at the very least. Not even a top 20 for him in any race he will be in at all.

41–Kevin Harvick–Stewart Hass Racing

Kevin had 0 wins in the Xfinity series with 5 top tens. He will be in four race with Hunt Brothers Pizza as a sponsor. I say he has a shot a win in this car.

33–Brandon Jones–Richard Childress Racing

Brand had 12 top tens in 2016 to finish 10th place in the points. Andersons Maple Syrup is a sponsor for this car. I say he has a shot to steal a win, but still finish 9-12th place in the points.

39–Ryan Seig–RSS racing

Finished 9th place in the points with only 3 top tens. No sponsorship details for this car expected to go the full season. If it goes the full season it will get 3-5 top tens and finish 9-12th place in the points.

40–Brandon Hightower And more drivers–Motorsports Business management

Brandon had seven starts last season with no tops tens. A bunch of drivers will try to get this car to go a full season. No full sponsorship details have been announced for this car. I say no top tens for this car no matter who runs in it.