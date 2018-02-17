On a perfect Saturday Afternoon The Xfinity drivers were back at Daytona to start another season of action packed racing. This race included a whole ton of overtime just to get a winner.

The race started off with a lot of two wide racing as Kyle Larson and Daniel Hemric leading laps.

At lap 11 we get the first caution of the day as Austin Cindric gets loose and wrecks out of the race. Some cars pitted under the caution time. As the race continued it was Kyle Larson leading a whole bunch more laps and took the first stage win.

The second stage started off with Joey Logano leading a bunch of laps and then Chase Elliott made his move and took over the race lead. He went on to win the second stage easily. Cars pit and Aric Almirola won the race off pit road.

The third stage started off with Joey Logano getting to lead a bunch of laps. At roughly lap 80 Gray Gaulding and his car went south to bring out the caution. Cars pit for fuel only and Joey kept the race lead. As the race continued Kyle Larson got to lead some laps this time and with 22 laps left With a get a good sized amount of cars in a wreck as Cole Custer gets loose. Daniel Hemric, Jeff Green and more get some damage from this. Right before the caution though Ryan Reed blocks Ryan Truex down below the yellow line and NASCAR gives him a black flag penalty for it.

With 16 laps left the race restarts and we got a short green flag run this time as Michael Annett takes a wild ride. With 10 laps left the race restarts and was super quickly back to yellow for the Vinnie Miller car that hit the wall and left some metal on the race track.

A few laps later and the race restarts with Kyle Larson in the race lead as it was three wide in the back and up front and with 3 laps left Elliott Sadler gets dumped to bring out the caution. This brings out overtime where Justin Allgier gets out of line and drops back. On the back stretch though Kyle Larson who had the lead gets flat out dumped causing major pile up taking out Aric Almirola, Austin Dillion, Joey Logano and more cars.

Aric Almoirola stated that he is tired of going to the infield care center.

“I’m totally fine,” said Austin Dillion. “Had fun today.”

“Had a good car,” said Joey Logano.

Under the caution period Daniel Suarez ran out of gas.

We get a second caution and a new quick caution comes out for the spinning car of Spencer Gallagher. The third restart looked great as Tryler Reddick took the race lead as the top five were single line. In the final corner we get a bunch of cars wrecking to get a fourth caution as Tyler did not make it to the start finish line before the caution comes out. The forth overtime does not work as Dylan Lupton spins out and it brings out the red flag.

After a few minutes of red flag time the race restarted. The was finally the one to end the race as we did not pick up another caution. On the final lap Tyler Reddick was on the top side while Elliott Salder was on the bottom side both getting good pushes. In the final corner they were neck and neck and Tyler wins the race by inches at the line.

“Feels amazing,” said Tyler Reddick on the race win.

“Really wanted to win this race,” said Elliott Sadler.

“Daytona is such an up and down race,” said Ryan Reed.