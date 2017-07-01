Xfinity drivers were in rainy Florida for 250 miles of action at Daytona. Drivers at the track could not even avoid the big one as well.

The race started off with Brennan Poole in the race lead. A few laps go by and Blake Koch gets the race lead and at lap 8 it was caution time for rain and in a few laps parked on pit road. The race then was then rescheduled to restart at noon as rain could not go away, but cars never got onto the track until 12:20 as track drying had to go on even with more rain in the area.

At lap 14 the race restarted and after a few laps it was single file up front as the high line was not a quick line at all. Blake Koch was leading laps and took the stage 1 win. Cars pit and Ben Kennedy wins the race off pit road.

The second stage could only get to lap 37 and a new caution for rain comes out and the red flag comes out. The red flag lasted for well over one hour and at 3:20 cars were finally back on the track. The race finally continued with Brennan Poole leading laps. Around lap 50 it was caution time as Blake Koch, Josh Williams, and Daniel Suarez all wreck together. The caution brought down a bunch of cars down pit road.

When the race restarted it was not many laps before the end of the second stage. It was not long and we had three wide racing for the race lead. On lap 60 it was Elliott Sadler blocking cars and taking the stage two win.

The third stage had William Byron leading laps as it got single file up front. With roughly 20 laps left in the race Ty Dillon and Joey Logano on the high side started to make things work. With around 15 laps left Jeremy Clements spins out to bring out the caution.

With 10 laps left the race restarted with Ty Dillion in the race lead. The next lap saw Joey Logano pushed into the race lead. With 8 laps to go Brennan Poole who was in second somehow gets loose and take Ty Dillion with him. They both do not cause a mega wreck.

With 4 laps left we get a race restart. Joey Logano was up front and with three to got shuffled out into the grass, but did not bring out the caution. With two laps left we get the big wreck as Brand Jones gets loose taking out Daniel Hemric, Ryan Reed, Cole Custer, Ryan Seig, and loads more cars. After a few minutes of red flag time the yellow flag came out.

The final green flag dropped and Erik Jones just does not go at all, but does not cause the caution. In the back later on in the lap we get another nice size wreck as William Byron passed the overtime line in the lead before the caution came out. William was declared the winner.

“This is so cool to win at Daytona,” said William Byron.

“Chevrolet was fast all day,” said Elliott Sadler.

“It was a good day for us,” said Dakoda Armstrong.