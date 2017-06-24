The Xfinity drivers were in a standalone race for the for the first time this season as they were Iowa for 250 laps of short track action.

Christopher Bell started off the race leading laps as we got the first caution of the day around lap 25 for a spinning car. When the race continued Christopher Bell continued to lead laps and wound up winning the segment.

The second segment started off With William Byron leading laps. At lap 78 it was caution time as Sam Hornish Jr. winds up wrecking. As the race continued Justin Allgaier got to lead a couple laps before William Byron was back in the race lead. Then Christopher was back being hot again and took the race lead. At lap 112 we get a new caution as Kyle Benjamin gets loose to bring out the caution. Ty Majeski wound up getting damage as he had nowhere to go. This caution brought in the leaders while some cars stay out for track position. The race continued with Brendan Gaughan leading the final laps of the second segment while it got four wide in the back just for stage points.

As the final stage started off it was William Byron leading a whole lot of laps. With around 106 laps left in the race Ty Majeski smacked the wall to bring out the caution. As the race continued Christopher Bell was back leading laps. With 88 laps left we get a new caution as Spencer Gallagher wrecks to bring out the caution. We get a good long green flag run with Christopher Bell leading more laps and with 32 laps left Ryan Reed and Brennan Poole get together and with nowhere to go was Christopher Bell who got some damage from this.

When the race finally restarted Dylan Lupton was in the race lead as he stayed out. William Byron though quickly took the race lead a few laps go by and Ryan Reed smacks the wall to bring out the caution. The race had its final restart with William Byron leading lap after lap as he built around a one second lead on his way to his first Xfinity series win ever.

“It feels awesome,” said Wiliam Byron.

“Can’t believe I’m second,” said Ryan Seig.

Tyler Reddick stated that he could not get back to the throttle and that he gave away a win.