The Xfinity drivers are back to Indy for 250 miles of action. This will be the first time ever using restrictor plates that is not Daytona or Talladega. Elliott Sadler picked up the pole for the race.

The race started off with Elliott Sadler just leading laps. The race wound up not being like Daytona at all with large and long 2 wide racing. At lap 15 we got a competition caution. The caution brought in the leaders and Erik Jones spins out on pit road. Kyle Busch was able to win the race off pit road.

As the green flag racing continued this time William Byron was able to pass Kyle Busch for the race lead. He then went on to win the first stage. As the second stage started Kyle Busch was back up leading more laps.

At lap 39 we got the caution as Tyler Reddicck and Ryan Seig get together to bring out the caution. As the race continued it was Kyle Busch getting to lead more and more laps. Garrett Smithly though spins out at lap 49 to bring out the next caution. Justin Allgaier got the best of the race restart and took the race lead. With 4 laps left to go in the stage cars including Justin Allgaier pit. After he pitted his car wound up with some major front tire problems finishing his day.

As the third stage startd Kyle Busch got to lead a whole bunch more laps. With 18 laps left cars started to make green flag pit stops. Erik Jones picked up a speeding penalty. This put William Byron in the race lead. As the laps continued Willam was complaining about a vibration, but does not pit. Paul Menard was able to move his way up to second and challenge William for the race win. Paul Menard tried a couple times to get the race lead even in the final seconds of the race and just could not do it as William Byron wins the race.

“Lot of great people around me,” said William Byron. “To win here is so special.”

“Car was too loose on the short run,” said Paul Menard.