It was the final race of the season for the Xfiniry drivers as 4 drivers were left at a chance to win the championship. This race started off with Tyler Reddick in the race lead.

The race started off with Ryan Reed picking up a penalty by changing lanes before the start finish line. Tyler Reddick did not have the lead for many laps as Cole Custer took over the race lead. Daniel Hemric was in the lead for the championship. At lap 19 it was the first caution of the day as J.J. Yeley smoked big time.

The race continued with Cole Custer leading more laps as Daniel Hemric kept the lead for the championship. In the final laps of the first stage Elliott Sadler tried to pass Daniel and could not do it as Cole easily wins the first stage.

The second stage had Tyler Reddick leading laps as William Byron this time was in the lead for the championship. As the long green flag run continued Cole Custer was able to get back into the race lead and take the second stage as well.

The third stage had Cole Custer leading lap after lap as William Byron was in the lead for the championship. At lap 125 Elliott Sadler was able to pass William for third. Elliott could only hold it for around lap though and wound up losing it back to William. At lap 144 it was the first round of green flag pit stops. Elliott and William pit on the next lap and Elliott was able to have the better pit stop and beat William out of pit road. A couple laps go by and William was back to the race lead.

With 38 laps left Elliott Sadler tries to get the race lead and wind up touching William. Elliott does not get the race lead this time. A couple laps later Elliott tries again and does wind up passing William for the championship race lead. As the laps quickly went down William Byron was slowly catching up Elliott. With around 10 laps left William was back into the race lead and started to pull away from Elliott. Cole Custer at this time was well over 14 seconds ahead of second place as he went on to easily blow away the field for the victory. William Byron though finished a very distant third and your Xfinity Champ.

“This is awesome,” said William Byron.

“Excited for William and his future,” said car owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Cole Custer thanked Stewart Haas after the race and said we had nothing starting in December.