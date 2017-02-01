This is my first many parts for Xfinty drivers. A bunch of cars fully lack sponsorship details for the year.

00–Cole Custer–Stewart Haas Racing

Cole Moves up to the Xfinity series from the truck series where he had 14 top tens. Haas Automation is a sponsor for this car. I say he gets at around 15 top tens with no wins to finish 2-4th place in the standings and takes the rookie of the year honors.

1–Elliott Sadlrer–JR Motorsports

Elliott Sadler had three wins last season with 14 top tens to finish second place in the standings. One Main Financial and Hunt Brothers Pizza are the sponsors this season. I say he gets 2-4 wins with 12-15 top tens to finish 2-4th place in the points.

3–Ty Dillion–Richard Childress Racing

Ty will drive this car for 20 races while it is expected other drivers will fill in to give this car a full season but that news is not even known at the moment. I say Ty will pick off a couple wins in this car and 10-12 top tens in this car.

4–Ross Chastain–JD Motorsports

Ross finished 16th place in the points with no top tens. Florida Watermelon Association will be just one of many sponsors for this car. I say he gets one top ten, but still only finishes 14-16th place in the points.