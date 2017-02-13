This is part four with one final part by me later on this week. Sponsorship is missing for divers in this list as news is still light on teams.

42–Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson–Chip Gnassi Racing

Tyler moves up from the Truck Series. Kyle had 2 wins in 16 races. This is going to be a split ride car that is expected to go the full season. Broken Bow Records is a sponsor for Reddick for multiple races. I say Kyle gets a win in this car.

48–Brennan Poole–Chip Gnassi Racing

Brennan had 17 top tens with no wins to finished 7th place in the points. DC Solar is a sponsor for this car. I say he steals a win while getting at least 15 top tens to finish 5-8th place in the points.

51–Jeremy Clements–Jeremy Clements Racing

Had three top tens to finish 15th place in the points. RepairableVehicles.com is supposed to be a sponsor for this car. I will give him three top tens again and finish 15-17th place in the points at the end of the season.

52–Joey Gase–Jimmy Means Racing.

Joey finished 21st place in the points with no top tens. No sponsorship information is available for this car. I see at beast a top ten or two, but finishes 17-20th place in the points.

62–Brendan Gaughan–Richard Childress Racing.

Had 16 top tens with no wins to finish 12th place in the points. South Point Resorts is a sponsor for this car. I say he gets a win and at least 16 top tens to finish 5-8th place in the points.