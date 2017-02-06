This is the third part of many for the Xfinity drivers. Sponsorship info is lacking big time for a bunch of drivers.

16–Ryan Reed–Roush Fenway Racing

Finished sixth place last year with 7 seven top tens. American Diabetes Association will be back to sponsor this car. I say he finishes 5-8th place in the points with 7-10 top tens.

18–Kyle Busch and others–Joe Gibbs Racing.

Kyle will get this car for 10 races with NOS sponsorship and I easily expect him to get at least 5 wins in the car. Other drivers may get in this in car, but not have been announced yet.

19–Matt Tifft–Joe Gibbs Racing

Had a small amount of Truck series races last year. Tunity is going to be one of many sponsors for the car this season. I say Matt will get at least 5 top tens and finish 9-12th place in the standings this season.

21–Daniel Hemric–Richard Childress Racing

Finished sixth place in the Truck series with 17 top tens. No sponsorship details have been announced for this car. If they get full sponsorship he will get a few top tens and finish 9-12th place in the stadings.

22–Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, And others–Penske Racing

This car will have discount tire as a sponsor. I see both Brad and Joey winning at least a race in this car.

23–Spencer Gallager–GMS Racing

Moves up the Xfinity series from the Truck series where he finished 12th place in the points with only 8 top tens. No sponsorship details at this time, but is expected to be a full time team. If it goes the full season it will do not better than 14th place in the points.

28–Dakoda Armstrong–JGL Racing

Dakoda finished 13th place in the points with only one top ten. Winfield is going to be a sponsor for most of the season in this car. I say if they go the full season they will have a couple of top tend and finish 13th place in the standings.