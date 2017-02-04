This is the second of many parts. Sponsorship news for the full season is very weak for many drivers,

5–Michael Annett–JR Motorsports

Moves down from the now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series. Flying Pilot J will sponsor this car for the season. I say he steals a win and gets around 12 top tens finish 5-8th place in the points at the end of the season.

6– Darrell Wallace Jr.–Roush Fenway Racing

Darrell had only 9 top tens last year with no wins. Leidos will sponsor the car for the first 6 races, but I think they will come on for more races this year. Other companies will sponsor this car, but I also expect this car to run without a sponsor for at least a race. I say he steals a win with 10 top tens to finish 9-12th place in the standings.

7–Justin Allgaier–JR. Motorsports

Justin finished third place last year with 27 top tens. Bryers and more companies are going to sponsor this car. I say he gets at least a win in 2017 and at least 25 top tens to win the championship.

9–William Byron–Jr. Motorsports.

Comes up from the Truck series where he finished 5th place in the points. Liberty University will sponsor this car for half a season. I do not see win for him this season, but will get at least 15 top tens to finish 9-12th place in the points at the end of the season.

11–Blake Koch–Kaulig Racing

Finished seventh place last season. Leaf Fitter is going to be the full season sponsor for this car. I do not think he will get a win at all, but get 5-8 top tens to finish 13th place in the points.

14–J.J. Yeley–TriStar Motorsports

Finished 14th place in the points with only three top tens. Superior Essex is going to sponsor this car for 13 races. I say he gets three to five top tens to finish 14th-17th place in the points.