The NASCAR drivers were back to the Dual races to finally set the field. The two races had only 20 cars a piece in them which meant no one got to go home. A first in like forever in this race.

The first sixty lap race included drivers such as Brad Keselwoski, Jamie McMurray, and Jimmie Johnson.

The race started off with Joey Logano getting to lead laps as the race moved quickly to a single line of racing. At lap 8 though it was all over for Jimmie Johnson who spins out and takes out Aric Almirola.

“Car started to shake as little bit,” said Jimmie Johnson.

Aric started he thought he had a really fast car.

As the race continued Joey Logano was back leading laps and it was back to a single file line of racing again for a bunch of laps. At lap 38 it was all over for William Byron as he wrecks out. Most of the cars pit with some staying out.

We get another short green flag run with more single file racing and at lap 47 it was caution time as David Gilliland wrecks. We get another short green flag run and lap 57 it was caution time once again as Brad Keselowksi was on the low side and tried to move back up back to the high side and it was too late for him as Jamie McMurray was in his spot causing Brad to wreck. This brought the race to overtime with Ryan Blaney in the lead as Darrell Wallace Jr. was making a move and had second place. On the final lap it was Ryan still in the lead of the race as Joey Logano on the high side made a real late push and got second over Darrell Wallace Jr.

“Hopefully we can bring it home on Sunday,” said Ryan Blaney.

“Seventh is a lot better than 25th,” said Darrell Wallace Jr.

Joey Logano in the race set a new record by leading a record 56 laps.

The second race of the night had Danica Patrick in her final race, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, and more.

This race started off with Joey Loigano leading laps as we had way more two wide racing. At lap 12 it was caution time as Erik Jones spins out to bring out the cauttion. Matt DeBenedetto and Kyle Larson was also involved in the wreck.

The race continued with a long green flag run and Chase Elliott leading laps with Denny Hamlin in second as it was single file racing for a whole mess load of laps. Cars behind Chase tried to go two wide to try to get the race lead and could do nothing as Chase wins his second Dual race of his career.

Chase Elliott stated that the cars draft differently.

“Have to work on the handling,” said Kevin Harvick.