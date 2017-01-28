The end of the Drew Brees era is afoot and after a third consecutive 7-9 season, the Saints are frantically trying to piece together a roster that can make a playoff run. Fortunately, they are in a perfect position to address some of their most glaring needs through the 2017 NFL draft. This draft class is deep with quality defensive players, particularly edge rushers and defensive backs. At 11th overall, the Saints will have their pick of some highly skilled players that would most likely be picked higher in previous years.

Firstly, let’s eliminate the players that will NOT be in consideration for the 11th overall selection.

Jonathan Allen or Myles Garrett – Simply put, neither player will be available by the time the Saints are on the clock. It is no secret that Loomis fancies trading up but the cost to move into the top 2 or even top 5 makes a move up unlikely.

Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook – This may not be what LSU fans want to hear but picking running backs early is not a recipe for success, regardless of what Zeke Elliot was able to do this year. Adding a young running back to spell Mark Ingram is a possibility but not with the 11th overall pick.

Any Quarterback – While it would be wise to begin investing in a future without Brees, this will not be the year the Saints select a quarterback in the first round. The 2017-2018 NFL season could very well be Sean Payton and Drew Brees’ last season in New Orleans so filling needs with immediate contributors will take precedence over drafting developmental prospects for the future.

Offensive Tackle – while it is not out of the question, this is an area of strength on the Saints roster. Armstead, when healthy, is one of the better left tackles in the league. Opposite him is a player that seems to get better with age in Zach Strief whom graded out as the 18th best offensive lineman during the 2016-2017 season, per pro football focus. On top of that, this class does not possess any top-tier talent at the tackle position.

Next, let’s examine positional areas of need. The Saints have a number of them and as you probably already guessed, a vast majority reside on the defensive side of the ball. The defense was riddled with injury, particularly at cornerback this past year but did show significant improvement from the previous season. On paper, improving from 31st to 27th in yards per game may not seem like much, but it was apparent that the defense had progressed rather than regressed as it had the previous season. The Saints’ needs heading into the 2017 offseason are as follows:

Edge Rusher – It seems as though this is a top need every offseason and this year will be a perfect time to snag one in the first round. This class could have as many as 10 edge rushers selected in the first round. Increasing pressure from the right side of the defensive line will be the Saint’s top priority. Cam Jordan and Kikaha are the only defensive ends guaranteed roster spots. Kikaha is also coming off his 3rd ACL tear and it is quite possible that we never see the same flashes that were evident his rookie year.

MIKE Linebacker – Stephon Anthony is still young and talented but hasn’t adjusted to Allen’s defensive scheme very well. After turning in a mistake prone 1st season, albeit one of promise, Anthony saw his playing time plummet his 2nd year. Robertson played admirably but is much better suited to play the WILL linebacker position. Statistically, linebacker is a position with a very low probability busting in the 1st round. Saints already missed once so mathematically there is a slim chance they will whiff again… right?

Cornerback – Going into this season, cornerback was a position of depth, even a strength. Injuries absolutely decimated this positional group. PJ Williams took huge strides forward but has spent a majority of his young career on injury reserve. Breaux was a revelation during the 2015-2016 season but a broken fibula stunted his development and he didn’t appear to regain form all season. Crawley was thrown in the deep end and struggled mightily. He did, however, adapt and improve as the season went on but is better suited in a reserve role. Devante Harris appeared to be a very promising prospect during training camp and preseason, but a number of costly mental mistakes saw his playing time steadily decrease as the season went on. He will likely be fighting for a roster spot come training camp. Swann, like PJ Williams showed promise through his first two seasons, but has also spent a majority of his professional career on injury reserve with concussions. For his sake, he may want to consider retirement. BW Webb and Sterling Moore were in-season signings and ended up playing significant snaps. Sterling Moore showed enough that he will most likely be brought back to compete for a starting role. BW Webb showed flashes and could be invited to training camp, but he is far from guaranteed a roster spot.

Guard – The offensive line looked like the biggest weakness heading into the season. The offensive line’s play during the preseason was for lack of a better word, terrifyingly poor. Incomprehensibly, Jahri Evans, after being released from the Saints and Seahawks, was able to put together one of his better seasons in recent memory. This however, cannot be counted on to continue. Peat appears to have developed into a solid guard but was very inconsistent. His move back to tackle really hinders on how much longer Strief can play at a high level therefore he may be stuck at his unnatural position for another season or two. Senio Kelemete and Tim Lelito have been serviceable players but may be better suited for back-up rolls. Landon Turner didn’t play much but was a productive run blocker when operating as the 6th offensive lineman. He has potential but may not be ready to assert himself into the starting line-up just yet.

With that said, here are 5 considerations for the 11th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. [In no particular order]

Solomon Thomas – DE/DT – Stanford

Summary: Solomon Thomas is a disruptive animal. He has rare power and speed for a man his size. He is very similar to the player Cam Jordan was coming out of Cal. His ability to find an opponent’s weak points during hand fighting is second to none in this class. He also displays the kind of ferocity and finishing ability coveted at the position. Although many draft experts are pegging him as a 3-4 end, he has the physical tools to play anywhere along a 3-4 or 4-3 defensive front. In Solomon’s case, positional versatility will be an asset. However, like most position versatile players, he isn’t necessarily a perfect fit at 4-3 defensive end. He is a squatty player at around 6’2” 280lbs and while he possesses incredible athleticism for that size, his lateral agility and physical flexibility are not on the same level as players such as Myles Garrett, Derek Barnett and Tim Williams.

Derek Barnett – DE – Tennessee

Summary: Derek is a technically sound pass rusher with a great first step. At 6’3” 265lbs, Barnett can really bend around the corner to get to the passer and displays rare physical flexibility. While his ability to bend the corner is excellent, he lacks diversity or counter pass rush moves. He also tries to anticipate rather than react to the snap which can lead him to jumping offside and although his first step is tremendous, his straight line speed may also be an issue. He is a stout player which is evident by his muscular frame but he is only an average run defender. Overall, Barnett is a quality player that can get after the quarterback and if he can diversify his pass rush moves at the next level, he has the potential to be a great player in the NFL.

Tim Williams – DE/OLB hybrid – Alabama

Summary: Williams has rare acceleration, quickness and speed for an edge rusher. As far as pass rushing, Tim Williams is as good as anyone in this class. He has a solid set of pass rush moves to go along with adequate counter moves. However, there is more risk with specialty prospects such as this. He was only on the field for approximately half of all opponents running downs. His slight build leaves him vulnerable to being over-powered in the run game and he may be better suited as an outside linebacker in a 3-4. Tim’s pass rushing prowess cannot be denied and the Saints will undoubtedly look long and hard.

Reuben Foster – ILB – Alabama

Summary: A solid linebacker with very few holes in his game, Foster is a player that is always around the ball. He has the speed to chase sideline to sideline and enough strength to stack and shed blocks. Many draft experts are touting Foster and the best all-around linebacker since Kuechly. However, he has a tendency to pause and stutter step before making his read and chasing. A certain degree of pause will happen to most linebackers in college but it would be nice to see Foster explode towards the ball with less hesitation.

Sidney Jones – CB – Washington

Summary: The top cornerback in this class is very debatable. Most like “Teez” Tabor and others prefer Desmond King. I, on the other hand, prefer Sidney Jones. He has good height at 6’1” but is very slight in build at 180lbs. He can play in both zone and press coverages and has the athleticism to keep pace with just about anyone. In run support he displays tenacity and most importantly, a willingness to participate. He is also an accomplished ball hawk with excellent ball skills and leaping ability. Washington has been churning out top-tier NFL cornerbacks the past few years and Jones should be the next in line. Overall, his biggest negative is his slight build and teams might worry about his longevity in the NFL.