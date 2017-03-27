The New Orleans Saints have struggled to draft competent linebackers since the Payton era began in 2006. Although this draft is not particularly deep at the linebacker position, there are a number of intriguing options the Saints could target on day 3 of the 2017 NFL draft. Before we jump into these late round prospects, let’s eliminate the players that will most likely be gone before the 4th round.

ELIMINATED FROM CONSIDERATION

Reuben Foster – Alabama – ILB

Haason Reddick – Temple – ILB/OLB/EDGE

Zach Cunningham – Vanderbilt – OLB/ILB

Ryan Anderson – Alabama – OLB/EDGE

Duke Riley – LSU – OLB/ILB

Alex Anzalone – Florida – OLB

Raekwon McMillan – Ohio State – ILB

Jarrad Davis – Florida – ILB

Anthony Walker Jr. – Northwestern – ILB

Now, let’s examine some linebackers that will likely be available on day 3. Please note that the following players are not all the remaining linebackers, just the players with distinguishable traits that could translate to meaningful snaps on the Saints’ defense and/or special teams units.

CONSIDERATION ON DAY 3 (In no particular order)

Elijah Lee – Kansas State – ILB/OLB

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 220lbs

Projected Round: 4th/5th

PROS: Motor, athleticism, tenacity, coverage, pursuit

CONS: Occasionally stiff, trouble disengaging blocks, inconsistent tackling technique, rarely asked to blitz, slow run/pass recognition, slight frame

SUMMARY: Inexplicably snubbed from the 2017 Combine, Elijah Lee is a player in the mold today’s ultra-athletic undersized linebackers. Although he occasionally plays with a degree of stiffness, Lee displays enough physical flexibility and lateral agility to maintain a polished athletic stance during back peddling and side stepping. These traits are noticeable when he drops into zone coverage or when tracking the ball. He possesses the range to pursue sideline to sideline and can also maintain sufficient man coverage on athletic tight ends or running backs. He displayed explosive hitting power on a number of occasions but his aggressive streak can sometimes hinder his tackling technique. Although Lee has trouble disengaging blocks, he can navigate through traffic very well relying heavily on his athleticism. At Kansas State, he was rarely asked to blitz but with his mix of length and athleticism, he has the potential to develop into a dominant blitzer similar to Arizona’s Daryl Washington. His run/pass diagnose needs work, but with proper coaching, he should be able to improve this area of his game.

Paul Magloire Jr. – Arizona – ILB/OLB/S

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 220lbs

Projected Round: 5th/6th

PROS: Athleticism, physical flexibility, motor, diagnosis, coverage

CONS: Trouble disengaging blocks, inconsistent tackling technique, poor blitzing, undersized, below average play strength

SUMMARY: As a former defensive back, Paul has an exceptional understanding of coverage concepts. He has the range, agility and physical flexibility to excel as a cover linebacker and even man the slot. Paul has a relentless motor and will rarely give up on a play. His ability to diagnose is very advanced for a player that will likely be drafted on day 3. However, his size will concern team who see him as a linebacker. You can see him get pushed around in the trenches and his tackling is rarely overpowering. He also doesn’t show a lot of juice as a blitzer, especially when blockers are able to engage him before he gets into the backfield. Overall, his skill set will be coveted in today’s passing league and he would be an excellent pick in the middle of day 3.

Vince Biegel – Wisconsin – OLB/EDGE

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 245lbs

Projected Round: 4th/5th

PROS: Array of pass rush moves, relentless motor, plus athleticism, ability to stack and shed blocks, plays angry

CONS: Small stature, lacks experience playing in space, weak tackling technique

SUMMARY: Vince Biegel is a really fun player to watch. His anger and effort perfectly compliment his magnificent mullet. Biegel mostly lined up as a defensive end in Wisconsin’s defense but will likely be moved to linebacker in the NFL. His athleticism also stands out as he would frequently track down runs from behind that were directed away from his assignment. Although Biegel showed a knack for slipping blocks, he didn’t always finish those plays. Simply put, his tackling often left a lot to be desired. He would often be in a position to make the tackle, but poor technique hindered his ability to make a consistent run stop. Overall, Biegel’s athleticism and ability to find the ball makes him a valuable player who could contribute right away on special teams.

Matt Milano – Boston College – OLB/EDGE

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 221lbs

Projected Round: 5th/6th

PROS: Exceptional athlete, plays with high intensity and effort, solid pass rush ability

CONS: Undersized, occasionally stiff, lacks ideal experience playing in coverage, lacks strength at the point of attack

SUMMARY: Matt Milano’s greatest quality is his exceptional athleticism. He plays with his hair on fire and can hold up against far larger offensive linemen. Although not particularly powerful at the point of attack, Milano’s athleticism helps him maneuver around blocks without needing sheer force. Even at a slender 221lbs, he was able to generate pressure at a fairly high rate. He will need to refine his coverage technique but he has a ton of potential as a 4-3 outside linebacker. He also possesses the traits to be a quality contributor on kickoff and punt coverages.

Hardy Nickerson – Illinois – ILB/OLB

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 230lbs

Projected Round: 6th/7th

PROS: NFL bloodlines, high motor, quick diagnosis, solid tackling technique

CONS: Average athlete, trouble disengaging blocks, inconsistent tenacity, lacks pass rush moves

SUMMARY: Hardy Nickerson has a famous name but he has the opportunity to forge his own path on his way onto an NFL roster. He isn’t a flashy athlete but is a high motor guy that can quickly diagnose plays. He is a bit undersized and it shows when offensive lineman are able to engage him. Although he struggles to separate from these blocks, he is a solid tackler and rarely misses his target. One of the bigger concerns with his game is his inconsistent tenacity. By this, I simply mean it would be nice to see him play a bit angrier. Overall, Nickerson is a solid option for the Saints later in the draft.

Brandon Bell – Penn State – ILB/OLB

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 233lbs

Projected Round: 7th/Undrafted

PROS: Quality blitzer, sound tackler, quick diagnosis, leadership traits

CONS: Inconsistent motor, injury history, lacks ideal aggression

SUMMARY: Bell is a player that would be going much higher in the draft if not for injury concerns. On tape, Bell is quick to diagnose plays. His tackling technique really stands out when you watch him on tape. Even after he was injured, Bell remained a leader on the sideline and many of his peers considered him the heart and soul of the Penn State defense. However, his inconsistent motor, lack of aggression and injury history will likely have him still available when the Saints pick in the 7th round. In the 7th round, Bell is a low risk, high reward type of player.

Keion Adams – Western Michigan – EDGE/OLB

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 240lbs

Projected Round: 4th/5th

PROS: Excellent all around athleticism, pass rushing prowess, physically flexible

CONS: Will need to transition from defensive end to linebacker, lacks experience in coverage, not very stout versus the run

SUMMARY: Keion Adams is one of my favorite players in this draft. He was primarily used as a defensive end in college but will likely be asked to transition to linebacker in the NFL. I’ve spoken with a scout that compared Adam’s to a poor-man’s Bobby Wagner who also transitioned from defensive end to linebacker. As is the case with any positional change, Adam’s will need to learn coverages. His run defense was inconsistent as a defensive end in college but a move off the line may actually help him greatly improve in this area. This is a riskier pick due to the need to learn a new position but the potential reward is substantial.

Connor Harris – Lindenwood – ILB

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 243lbs

Projected Round: 4th/5th

PROS: Relentless, tackling machine, surprisingly powerful, quick to diagnose

CONS: Short and stiff, small school prospect, not great in coverage

SUMMARY: Connor Harris is a small school linebacker in the mold of Chris Borland. NFL teams will knock him for his 5’11’’ height but that didn’t stop him from dominating his competition. He plays with a lot of intensity and displays outstanding effort from snap to whistle. Although he isn’t the tallest guy, it is rare you see him overpowered or overwhelmed by offensive linemen. Possibly his greatest asset is his ability to read and attack run plays. Although he is very stiff/robotic with his movements, it doesn’t hinder his ability at being an excellent open field tackling. However, his stiffness does get him into trouble when asked to drop into coverage. Overall, he is a high character guy with a high floor but his natural stiffness may limit his potential.