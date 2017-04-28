Going into the draft, NO ONE would have predicted that 3 wide receivers and 2 quarterbacks would be selected before the Saints’ 11th pick. This caused a number highly rated players to fall. In my opinion, the best players on the board when the Saints went on the clock were Malik Hooker, Marshon Lattimore, Haason Reddick, Reuben Foster and Derek Barnett. So where did the Saints go with their first pick?

At 11th overall, the Saints took the consensus best corner back and my 8th overall prospect in Marshon Lattimore. Marshon was not expected to make it to 11th overall. Some draft experts even predicted he’d come off the board as high as number 2 overall. Let’s break down the pros and cons of this selection.

PROS

– Excellent value pick at 11

– Fills a major need

– Young (20 years old)

– Supremely athletic

– Fluid in his transitions

– Potential is off the charts

– Plus ball skills

– Quality tackler and overall run defense

CONS

– Hamstrings have been an issue

– Sometimes gives too much cushion

– 1 year of starting experience

– Can be out-muscled at the LOS

Conclusion

Excellent value and a really good pick. This likely ends the trade talks for M.Butler. Will his hamstrings hold up in the NFL? We shall see…

At 32nd overall, the Saints made selected Zach Strief’s eventual replacement in Ryan Ramczyk. NFL tackles are in high demand and the Saints picked a technically sound player that was projected to go earlier in the draft. Ryan is my 37th overall prospect but plays a prominent position so these players are generally pushed up draft boards. Let’s break down the pro and cons of this selection.

PROS

– Good value at 32

– Fills a future need and adds depth

– Plus athleticism

– Technically sound

– Good footwork

– Arguably the best run blocking offensive lineman in draft

– Plus football intelligence

CONS

– Torn Labrum

– Athletic testing numbers unknown

– 1 year of starting experience

– Not the longest arms (33 3/4″)

– Functional strength could be improved

Conclusion

Quality tackles are in decline in the NFL so landing a starting caliber player at the position at 32 is a big win. I had Forrest Lamp rated higher (80.50) versus Ryan Ramczyk (76.50) but the Saints value length and size on their offensive line which more or less downgraded Lamp. It’s not a flashy selection but it is certainly a smart decision on behalf of the front office. No complaints – I like the pick.

Final Thoughts

Both of the Saints’ selections filled positions of need with good players whose value exceeded their draft position. I applaud the Saints and Loomis for remaining grounded and avoiding splashy moves. My only concern is the lack of experience and injury history of both players. Obviously the Saints did their homework on these issues and felt comfortable that the reward would outweigh the risk.