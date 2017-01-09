Good Afternoon Saints Nation,

Joe Vitt here. Lots of you are probably excited I got fired the other day. You can all get #$^$^^.

You gonna blame me for Stephone Anthony? Ok. What about all the other GIGANTIC POSs Old Mickey boy dropped on me.

“Here Joe, make me a steak from this bucket of hamster poop.”

Drop dead.

/drinks scotch, lights cigarette

Stephone Anthony couldn’t diagnose what was better to eat for lunch, much less a play action pass. Good luck to whatever intern the Saints hire to try and get Anthony to not be as confused as a redneck at a Kanye concert.

Getting 100 tackles out of that guy in 2015 should have got Old Uncle Joe the CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM.

Instead I’m listening to my grand kids tell me about Instagraming what I eat for breakfast or whatever. As soon as I figure out my phone I’m going InstaTweet my ass to Sean Payton, Loomis, and 15 year old Dennis Allen.

Anthony was bad but the human corpse as James Laurinaitis was worse.

I haven’t seen someone run so slow and fall down without doing anything so efficiently since I tried to chase down those criminals and fell flat on my face and had to get around like that poor Stephen Hawkings guy on a scooter.

Let’s review all the ‘talent’ Mickey got me…

2007- Marvin Mitchell

He celebrated Tracy Porter’s Super Bowl interception like a Hall of Famer.

2009- Stanley Arnoux

He got me stale donuts one time. Nice kid, but FRESH DONUTS OR YOU ARE DEAD TO ME!

2011- Martez Wilson

He couldn’t stay onsides if you hog-tied his legs together.

Nate Bussey- Sometimes I think Mickey Boy just drafts players cause they have cool names. ‘Nate Bussey’ sounds like a mob villain from a great Marty Scorsese picture. I once did blow with Marty on the set of Taxi driver. He was HUGE football fan. Knows more about zone coverage than Anthony, believe me.

2013- Rufus Johnson

Sounds like a Mid South wrestler. He went to Tarter Sauce State or some bull*&^.

2014- Khairi Fortt and Ronald Powell.

Fortt had narcolepsy and Powell had knees as stable as Charlie Sheen on a three day coke binge.

2015- Hau’oli Kikaha and Davis Tull

Mickey LOVES linebackers with bad knees like I love scotch and Marlboro Reds. Jethro Tull and that stupid flute they play was tougher than Davis Tull.

I just listed out more disasters than Sylvester Stallone’s movie career the last 15 years. BUT IT’S MY FAULT?

EAT A BAG OF D$%^&

I gave you people a Lombardi Trophy and fought Goodell in 2012. SHOW SOME RESPECT!

Anyway, I’m gonna head to Florida and bother my son-in-law to give me a job. One day you’ll appreciate me.

/finishes scotch

PS….F*&^ GOODELL with a rusty nail.