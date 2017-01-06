Sean Payton fired Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan & James Willis! HE REALLY DID IT! Ralph explains why it was more surprising than even the Jimmy Graham trade.

Andrew has an intresting theory as to the reason Payton did what he did.

Why now?

Will it really help the defense?

Now Payton has no one to blame if 2017 goes 7-9 again.

And your Twitter questions.