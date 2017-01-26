The East-West Shrine game may not appear to be loaded with talent or big names, but every year, solid contributors are discovered during. This year’s game was a defensive battle that displayed a number of promising prospects but before we jump into the players that created some buzz, let’s examine the notable shrine game participants the Saints’ drafted or signed over the past couple seasons.

2016: Drafted Ebuka Onyemata (5th round) and Daniel Lasco (7th round)

Signed Ken Crawley (undrafted free agent) and Travis Feeney (Off Steelers practice squad)

2015: Drafted Damian Swann (5th Round), Davis Tull (5th round – cut), and Tyeler Davison (5th Round)

Outside of Davis Tull, the Saints’ have found success drafting shrine game participants. This year should be more of the same with a number of solid options in areas of need. The following are players that undoubtedly got the Saints’ attention with strong performances.

THE BEST (in no particular order)





Fabian Moreau – CB – UCLA

Moreau is a highly regarded player that many felt should have been invited to the Senior Bowl. At 6’0” 205lbs and a recorded sub 4.4sec 40yd dash, he has good size and speed for the position. When you watch him play, it is somewhat discouraging because it rarely appears that he is very going full speed. However, this is far from the case with Moreau. He is an effortless mover whom is seldom over-matched physically. His transitions and change of direction are very smooth. During the Shrine game, he routinely shut down the receiver across from him while adding a couple passes defensed. Another positive was a play he made on special teams where he flew down the sideline and tackled the returner after a short gain. Moreau is likely to be the first Shrine participant drafted but due to this deep cornerback class and his injury history (Lisfranc), some teams may move him down their draft boards. Nevertheless, with solid coverage skills, athletic traits and special teams experience, he would be a solid pick in the 2nd or 3rd round.

Deatrich Wise Jr. – DE – Arkansas

Wise Jr. was heavily involved on his way to a game leading 8 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He is listed at 6’6” 270 lbs but probably closer to 6’5” 250lbs. He possesses a lean build with long arms that allow him to extend and keep offensive linemen from locking onto him. He displayed several different pass rushing moves and solid counter moves. On the flip side, he isn’t the most powerful edge defender. He too often got pushed back in the run game but his above average athleticism and ideal physical dimensions make his ceiling very high for a mid to late round pick. He could go as high as the 3rd round but would be a great addition if the Saints could get him in the 4th or 5th round.

Trey Hendrickson – DE – Florida Atlantic

Hendrickson was a game changer. He continuously applied pressure from the right side and was relentless. In the end, he registered 2 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble. Although he didn’t load up the stat sheet, his presence was felt whenever he was on the field. Hendrickson has flown under the radar even though he was one of the nation’s top rated pass rushers according to Profootball Focus. He isn’t the most athletic or the most technically sound but he does have an engine that doesn’t appear to stop. His ceiling is limited but would be a worthy selection in the 4th or 5th round.

Eli McGuire – RB – Louisiana-Lafayette

McGuire was one of the few offensive players to find any sort of success in the Shrine game and ended up being awarded the offensive MVP of the contest. He displayed patience, strength, enough speed to break long runs and adept pass blocking. Although it wasn’t on display this game, he has very soft hands when receiving passes out of the backfield. He appears solid in all facets but lacks a mastery of any particular running back trait. He is a realistic option in the 4th or 5th round.

Other Players with Solid Performances:

Paul Magloire – LB – Arizona

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 227lbs

Projected Round: 7th-Undrafted

Remarks: Good range, blitzing and instincts but slightly undersized.

Hardy Nickerson Jr. – LB – Illinois

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 230lbs

Projected Round: 5th-6th

Remarks: Good block shedding and tackling ability for an undersized linebacker. Plays bigger than his actual size. NFL bloodlines.

DeAngelo Brown – DT – Louisville

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 310lbs

Projected Round: 4th-5th

Remarks: Really stout at the point of attack. Rarely is moved in the run game. Lacks pass-rush prowess.

Gehrig Dieter – WR – Alabama

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 207lbs

Projected Round: 7th-Undrafted

Remarks: Not the most physically or technically gifted but a high motor guy with special teams experience. Likely a career special teamer.

Geoff Gray – OL – Manitoba

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 315lbs

Projected Round: 7th-Undrafted

Remarks: Canadian kid with a mean streak in the run game. Opened up a massive hole for Eli McGuire to score the Shrine game’s only touchdown. He lacks experience playing against top tier talent.

Michael Roberts – TE – Toledo

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 260lbs

Projected Round: 4th-5th

Remarks: A slow mover but a quality blocker with really soft hands and run after the catch ability.

Trey Griffey – WR – Arizona

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 216lbs

Projected Round: 7th-Undrafted

Remarks: Has solid size for the position and does well making adjustments to inaccurate passes.

Antony Auclair – TE – Laval

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 250lbs

Projected Round: 5th-6th

Remarks: Another Canadian with a very high ceiling. Ranked as the number 2 overall prospect in the upcoming CFL draft, Auclair has the size and athleticism coveted at the position. Attempted and failed to perform a Jimmy Graham style hurdle.

Kermit Whitfield – RB/WR – Florida State

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 178lbs

Projected Round: 7th-Undrafted

Remarks: One of the faster prospects in this years draft. Displayed shiftiness and solid run after the catch ability. Hands and size an issue.