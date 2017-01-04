With the season officially over, I’ve included below all the player GPAs for the season in order of best to worst. I will be announcing my player awards for the season soon but before I do that you’ll get a good sense of who will win what based on these final grades. The GPAs were better than last year on defense, but on offense they’re about the same. The end result in another 7-9 season. To qualify you need a minimum of 4 games graded. I also included 2015 grades for comparison sake.

As a general guideline, I view anything over 3.00 as excellent, anything over 2.70 as very good, anything over 2.50 as good, anything above 2.30 as average, anything above 2.00 as mediocre and anything under 2.00 as bad.

Here are the final regular season grades for all graded players:

1. Michael Thomas 3.04 in 15 games graded (No GPA for 2015 as he’s a rookie)

2. Zach Strief 2.98 in 16 (2.20 in 2015)

3. Drew Brees 2.94 in 16 (3.09)

4. Thomas Morstead 2.94 in 16 (2.69)

5. Kenny Vaccaro 2.94 in 11 (2.77)

6. Mark Ingram 2.86 in 16 (2.83)

7. Terron Armstead 2.86 in 7 (2.90)

8. Cam Jordan 2.83 in 16 (2.75)

9. Chris Banjo 2.83 in 4 (n/a)

10. John Kuhn 2.81 in 16 (n/a)

11. Sheldon Rankins 2.81 in 9 (n/a)

12. Willie Snead 2.80 in 15 (2.87)

13. Jake Lampman 2.80 in 5 games (n/a)

14. Shiloh Keo 2.80 in 5 games (n/a)

15. Brandin Cooks 2.79 in 16 (2.90)

16. Andrus Peat 2.78 in 15 (2.56)

17. Dannell Ellerbe 2.78 in 9 (2.78)

18. Wil Lutz 2.77 in 16 (n/a)

19. Nick Fairley 2.75 in 16 (n/a)

20. Craig Robertson 2.73 in 15 (n/a)

21. Daniel Lasco 2.73 in 5 (n/a)

22. Max Unger 2.69 in 15 (2.92)

23. Jahri Evans 2.65 in 16 (2.64)

24. Josh Hill 2.59 in 9 (2.06)

25. Tim Hightower 2.58 in 16 (3.00)

26. Delvin Breaux 2.56 in 6 (2.81)

27. Justin Drescher 2.53 in 5 (1.93)

28. Tim Lelito 2.52 in 14 (2.43)

29. Senio Kelemete 2.49 in 15 (2.14)

30. Vonn Bell 2.44 in 15 (n/a)

31. Tyeler Davison 2.44 in 15 (2.15)

32. Jairus Byrd 2.42 in 16 (2.15)

33. Brandon Coleman 2.41 in 14 (2.21)

34. Sterling Moore 2.41 in 13 (n/a)

35. B. W. Webb 2.38 in 14 (n/a)

36. Nate Stupar 2.35 in 15 (n/a)

37. John Jenkins 2.33 in 7 (2.60)

38. Travaris Cadet 2.31 in 15 (2.84)

39. Tommylee Lewis 2.31 in 12 (n/a)

40. Darryl Tapp 2.29 in 15 (n/a)

41. Ken Crawley 2.28 in 14 (n/a)

42. Coby Fleener 2.21 in 16 (n/a)

43. David Onyemata 2.19 in 16 (n/a)

44. Michael Mauti 2.19 in 7 (2.47)

45. Paul Kruger 2.18 in 15 (n/a)

46. Roman Harper 2.10 in 14 (n/a)

47. Kasim Edebali 2.07 in 14 (2.11)

48. De’Vante Harris 2.00 in 9 (n/a)

49. Stephone Anthony 2.00 in 6 (2.65)

50. John Phillips 1.96 in 8 games (n/a)

51. Brian Dixon 1.93 in 5 games (2.44)

non qualifiers:

Landon Turner 2.44 in 3 (n/a)

P. J. Williams 2.34 in 2 (n/a)

James Laurinaitis 2.22 in 3 (n/a)

Erik Harris 2.17 in 2 (n/a)

Chris Manhertz 2.00 in 3 (n/a)

Chris McCain 1.67 in 2 (n/a)

Sam Barrington 1.67 in 2 (n/a)

Marcus Murphy 1.50 in 2 (2.31)

Tony Hills 1.44 in 3 (2.00)