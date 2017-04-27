Quantcast
Final top 100 NFL Draft Player Board for Saints
Posted by on April 27, 2017

After spending all this time watching tape, talking to experts in the business, watching interviews, studying the Saints roster for needs and examining “fit” I’ve come up with my top 100 “Saints board” below. Given the recent signing of Adrian Peterson, you’ll notice that guys like Leonard Fournette are much lower on the board (even though I think he’ll be a fantastic player). There’s other guys I like talent wise that have been removed completely for various reasons. Feel free to print this and use it during the draft if you’d like to see who might be the right pick for the Saints. I like to have this list and cross guys off as they get picked so I know the best left of the guys I like for any Saints pick. Based on my knowledge of the prospects and the team I feel like this ranking mostly closely resembles the order with which *I think* the Saints should view these prospects.

  1. Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M  
  2. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State  
  3. Jamal Adams, S, LSU
  4. Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
  5. Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
  6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
  7. Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
  8. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
  9. O. J. Howard, TE, Alabama
  10. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
  11. Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
  12. Charles Harris, DE, Missouri  
  13. Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama  
  14. Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
  15. Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama  
  16. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson  
  17. Garrett Bolles, T, Utah
  18. Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida  
  19. Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin  
  20. Mike Williams, WR, Clemson  
  21. Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
  22. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC  
  23. Cam Robinson, T, Alabama  
  24. John Ross, WR, Washington  
  25. Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn  
  26. Budda Baker, S, Washington
  27. Takarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
  28. David Njoku, TE, Miami, FL
  29. Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan  
  30. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State  
  31. Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida  
  32. Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State  
  33. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU  
  34. Adoree Jackson, CB, USC  
  35. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
  36. Kevin King, CB, Washington
  37. Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
  38. Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
  39. Chidobe Azuwie, CB, Colorado
  40. Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State
  41. Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
  42. Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
  43. Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
  44. T. J. Watt, LB/DE, Wisconsin
  45. Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
  46. Malik McDowell, DE, Michigan State
  47. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
  48. Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
  49. Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
  50. Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
  51. Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
  52. Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
  53. Dorian Johnson, G, Pitt
  54. Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
  55. Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
  56. Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
  57. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
  58. Derek Rivers, Edge, Youngstown St.
  59. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
  60. Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
  61. Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virgnia
  62. Josh Jones, S, NC State
  63. Marcus Maye, S, Florida
  64. Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
  65. DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
  66. Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
  67. Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
  68. Tim Williams, DE, Alabama
  69. Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
  70. Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU
  71. Desmond King, CB, Iowa
  72. Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
  73. Duke Riley, LB, LSU
  74. Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
  75. Dion Dawkins, G, Temple
  76. John Johnson, S, Boston College
  77. Noble Nwachukwu, DE, West Virginia
  78. Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
  79. Kendall Beckwith, LB, LSU
  80. Marcus Williams, S, Utah
  81. Nathan Peterman, QB, Pitt
  82. Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
  83. Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
  84. Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
  85. Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
  86. Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
  87. Antonio Garcia, T, Troy
  88. Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State
  89. Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State
  90. Isaac Asiata, G, Utah
  91. Josh Carraway, OLB, TCU
  92. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OLB, Tennessee  
  93. Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech  
  94. Zach Banner, T, USC  
  95. Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State
  96. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic
  97. Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown St.
  98. Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
  99. Taylor Moton, G/T, Western Michigan
  100. Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami