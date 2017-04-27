After spending all this time watching tape, talking to experts in the business, watching interviews, studying the Saints roster for needs and examining “fit” I’ve come up with my top 100 “Saints board” below. Given the recent signing of Adrian Peterson, you’ll notice that guys like Leonard Fournette are much lower on the board (even though I think he’ll be a fantastic player). There’s other guys I like talent wise that have been removed completely for various reasons. Feel free to print this and use it during the draft if you’d like to see who might be the right pick for the Saints. I like to have this list and cross guys off as they get picked so I know the best left of the guys I like for any Saints pick. Based on my knowledge of the prospects and the team I feel like this ranking mostly closely resembles the order with which *I think* the Saints should view these prospects.

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State Jamal Adams, S, LSU Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State O. J. Howard, TE, Alabama Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan Charles Harris, DE, Missouri Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson Garrett Bolles, T, Utah Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin Mike Williams, WR, Clemson Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC Cam Robinson, T, Alabama John Ross, WR, Washington Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn Budda Baker, S, Washington Takarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA David Njoku, TE, Miami, FL Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU Adoree Jackson, CB, USC Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech Kevin King, CB, Washington Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt Chidobe Azuwie, CB, Colorado Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson T. J. Watt, LB/DE, Wisconsin Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio Malik McDowell, DE, Michigan State Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan Teez Tabor, CB, Florida Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State Dan Feeney, G, Indiana Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech Dorian Johnson, G, Pitt Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova Sidney Jones, CB, Washington Derek Rivers, Edge, Youngstown St. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virgnia Josh Jones, S, NC State Marcus Maye, S, Florida Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee Tim Williams, DE, Alabama Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU Desmond King, CB, Iowa Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State Duke Riley, LB, LSU Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston Dion Dawkins, G, Temple John Johnson, S, Boston College Noble Nwachukwu, DE, West Virginia Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma Kendall Beckwith, LB, LSU Marcus Williams, S, Utah Nathan Peterman, QB, Pitt Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan Howard Wilson, CB, Houston Raekwon McMillan , LB, Ohio State Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee Antonio Garcia, T, Troy Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State Isaac Asiata, G, Utah Josh Carraway, OLB, TCU Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OLB, Tennessee Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech Zach Banner, T, USC Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown St. Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma Taylor Moton, G/T, Western Michigan Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami