After spending all this time watching tape, talking to experts in the business, watching interviews, studying the Saints roster for needs and examining “fit” I’ve come up with my top 100 “Saints board” below. Given the recent signing of Adrian Peterson, you’ll notice that guys like Leonard Fournette are much lower on the board (even though I think he’ll be a fantastic player). There’s other guys I like talent wise that have been removed completely for various reasons. Feel free to print this and use it during the draft if you’d like to see who might be the right pick for the Saints. I like to have this list and cross guys off as they get picked so I know the best left of the guys I like for any Saints pick. Based on my knowledge of the prospects and the team I feel like this ranking mostly closely resembles the order with which *I think* the Saints should view these prospects.
- Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
- Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
- Jamal Adams, S, LSU
- Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
- Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
- Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
- Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
- O. J. Howard, TE, Alabama
- Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
- Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
- Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
- Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
- Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
- Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
- Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
- Garrett Bolles, T, Utah
- Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
- Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin
- Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
- Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
- Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC
- Cam Robinson, T, Alabama
- John Ross, WR, Washington
- Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
- Budda Baker, S, Washington
- Takarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA
- David Njoku, TE, Miami, FL
- Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
- Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
- Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
- Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
- Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
- Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
- Kevin King, CB, Washington
- Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
- Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
- Chidobe Azuwie, CB, Colorado
- Curtis Samuel, WR/RB, Ohio State
- Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
- Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky
- Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
- T. J. Watt, LB/DE, Wisconsin
- Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio
- Malik McDowell, DE, Michigan State
- Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
- Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
- Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama
- Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
- Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
- Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
- Dorian Johnson, G, Pitt
- Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland
- Carlos Henderson, WR, Louisiana Tech
- Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
- Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
- Derek Rivers, Edge, Youngstown St.
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado
- Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
- Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virgnia
- Josh Jones, S, NC State
- Marcus Maye, S, Florida
- Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
- DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
- Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
- Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
- Tim Williams, DE, Alabama
- Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida
- Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU
- Desmond King, CB, Iowa
- Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State
- Duke Riley, LB, LSU
- Tyus Bowser, LB, Houston
- Dion Dawkins, G, Temple
- John Johnson, S, Boston College
- Noble Nwachukwu, DE, West Virginia
- Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
- Kendall Beckwith, LB, LSU
- Marcus Williams, S, Utah
- Nathan Peterman, QB, Pitt
- Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
- Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
- Howard Wilson, CB, Houston
- Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State
- Cameron Sutton, CB, Tennessee
- Antonio Garcia, T, Troy
- Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State
- Nico Siragusa, G, San Diego State
- Isaac Asiata, G, Utah
- Josh Carraway, OLB, TCU
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OLB, Tennessee
- Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech
- Zach Banner, T, USC
- Roderick Johnson, T, Florida State
- Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic
- Avery Moss, DE, Youngstown St.
- Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
- Taylor Moton, G/T, Western Michigan
- Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami