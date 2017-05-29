Whether it’s Kasim Edebali, Isa Abdul-Quddus, Brian Dixon, Willie Snead, Bobby Richardson or Tommylee Lewis – there always seems to be a couple guys every year that make the 53 man roster and become contributors. And as evidenced by the names listed, sometimes it’s rather unexpected. Some of us saw Snead, Lewis and/or Richardson happening, yes, but Edebali, Abdul-Quddus and Dixon blindsided almost everyone, media included. Here’s the five guys that might currently be “no name camp bodies” that could surprise you.

Corey Fuller, WR

The Fuller acquisition late last season caught my eye because he’s a guy that’s actually made plays in the NFL. He had 18 career catches and a touchdown during his tenure with the Lions. Those stats aren’t anything too impressive, but it’s evidence he’s made a team, been in the league, and was counted on during games that actually mattered. So he wasn’t just a random guy that was all “potential” and never did anything. The Saints are thin at receiver after Michael Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn, Jr. Now that Brandin Cooks is gone, the player most likely to get the 4th most reps this season is a battle between a lot of guys and Brandon Coleman, Lewis, Travin Dural, Jake Lampman, and Jordan Williams-Lambert are all certainly in the mix. But Fuller is one to pay attention to. He already stood out as impressive in OTAs.

Jesse Schmitt, LS

The Saints have two long snappers on the roster and neither is the incumbent starter, Justin Drescher. So Schmitt is battling undrafted Utah rookie Chase Dominguez and one of the two will have an NFL job unless they sign someone else. I’m not sure which one is better, but Schmitt was previously in camp with the Packers last year. The team apparently loved his workout but he broke his hand on his first day. The Saints were impressed with his workout, too, so for now I’m going with the veteran.

Josh LeRibeus, G/C

LeRibeus was a 3rd round pick of the Redskins in 2012 and has played in 28 career games. LeRibeus started 11 games at center for the Redskins in 2015, but didn’t play last year. He impressed the Saints enough at the rookie minicamp to earn a contract… which is one thing, but then he was starting at center at OTAs too. I was surprised to see him leapfrog Jack Allen, as well as some of the trusted guards on the team. Based on the experience and the early opportunities he’s being afforded with Max Unger out, it seems like he will give Landon Turner and Senio Kelemete some competition. If Unger isn’t back in time, the Saints may put a premium on his versatility and ability to play both positions.

Arthur Maulet, CB

The Saints have plenty of corners that can play on the outside in Delvin Breaux, Marshon Lattimore, P. J. Williams, Damiann Swann and Ken Crawley. The way to the back end of the roster for a corner is to play the slot and special teams well. That’s why I think Maulet has a chance. He’s a smaller player that plays tough and has good instincts – more of a Sterling Moore type. He’ll battle him and De’Vante Harris for slot opportunities. More importantly, though, he’ll need to stand out on special teams. I think he has that potential. Crawley and Harris were two UDFA corners to make the roster last year, and Maulet is the favorite to surprise this year if it happens again.

Adam Bighill, LB

These Canada guys usually seem to be really strong on special teams. Bighill’s shot at this roster will come through that phase. He may not have ideal size but he can run and he can hit… I think he’s got as good of a shot at being retained as a “specialist” as anyone.