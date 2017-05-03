After landing a great value draft class that address a lot of needs, the Saints roster feels pretty set. Still, I wouldn’t say every position feels figured out and there might be elements of depth still needed. Right now corner and receiver feel like the two positions most likely to get a boost.

Michael Floyd, WR, New England Patriots

Part of the reason Floyd has had a slow period in free agency is an impending multiple game suspension. He was arrested for a severe DUI in December that caused his release in Arizona. The Patriots played him in a few games afterwards. Floyd was a stud in Arizona with three seasons of 800 yards or more and he’s still only 27. This could be a low risk / high reward type thing. The Saints like to bring a veteran receiver to camp just to see what they have. Sometimes it’s a quick release (Hakeem Nicks, Steve Breaston, Greg Camarillo) and sometimes it’s a pleasant surprise (David Patton). My guess is he won’t be able to play to start the season but he could help the offense. After Mike Thomas, Willie Snead and Ted Ginn, Jr. – I don’t think anything is promised or set on the depth chart at receiver. Granted, this may be a guy the Saints look at down the road after his suspension is determined and he’s served it.

Jason McCourty, CB, Tennessee Titans

I think this team needs another corner. We know Marshon Lattimore and Delvin Breaux will likely be the starters, and Sterling Moore has a place on this team. Beyond that, no other corner on this roster can be counted on. We need a veteran in the mix. McCourty will be 30 in August and he’s maybe not as good as he once was, but he’s still coming off a totally respectable season by NFL standards. He has 13 career interceptions, including 2 last year. He reportedly wanted to sign with the Patriots to play with his brother but that may not be happening now that Malcolm Butler appears to be staying put. And since not trading Butler decreases the odds he’ll go to the Patriots, maybe it ironically increases the odds he’d go to the Saints?

Elvis Dumervil, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

He’s 33 and he’s not a great scheme fit. My guess is Dumervil wouldn’t want to come to the Saints, either. But right now, the guys competing for significant edge pass rushing snaps are Alex Okafor, Hau’oli Kikaha, Trey Hendrickson and Obum Gwacham. Dumervil had 3 sacks in 8 games last year and 6 sacks in 16 the year before. He’s not as good as he once was and his body is starting to break down. But if he’s willing to come for the vet’s minimum, I think he’d have a good shot at playing time competing against those guys.

Alterraun Verner, CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He was nothing short of a disaster big contract signing for the Bucs. He was their Jairus Byrd. Still, he’s only 28 and I think on a minimum deal he could compete for playing time with the Saints if guys like P. J. Williams and Damian Swann can’t maintain health.

Victor Cruz, WR, Giants

He basically beat the Saints on his own tearing a 50-50 ball away from Ken Crawley late in the game this past season. Surprisingly he still doesn’t have a team. I believe he is still good enough to help the Saints.