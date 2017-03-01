We’ve reached March which means free agency is days away and we’re fast approaching a serious opportunity for the Saints to make their roster better. Retaining their own players is obviously important, too, and depending on who they lose it could create new roster holes to consider the need for filling. Until then, though, let’s focus on who out there is realistic for the Saints to target that could truly help the team.

1. Kevin Zeitler, G, Cincinnati Bengals

Zeitler is a candidate to get franchised but the blessing here is that all offensive lineman make the same if you franchise them. That means the average top tackle salary (much more than guard) gets factored in. I’m hoping the Bengals will be reluctant to franchise a guard and be on the hook for $14 million. It’s pretty rare to see centers and/or guards franchised. If he hits the market, Zeitler is immediately the hottest guard commodity in free agency. Not only is he awesome, he’s about to turn 27 in days. The need for interior help is clear and Zeitler would immediately replace Jahri Evans at right guard and be considered an enormous upgrade to the aging Saint great.

2. Jabaal Sheard, DE, New England Patriots

With Jason Pierre-Paul, Melvin Ingram and Chandler Jones getting franchised, the cupboard is extremely bare at pass rusher. Sheard represents one of the very few guys on the open market that’s a clear upgrade.

3. T. J. Lang, G, Green Bay Packers

He’s a couple years longer in the tooth than Zeitler, but still an elite guard in the league. He also plays on the right side, so he’s represent a Jahri replacement.

4. Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo Bills

The Bills have to franchise him, right? I’d be terrified of another Bills free agent… though I guess Jabari Greer was a corner they got from Buffalo. In my mind Gilmore is a huge upgrade for the Saints without question.

5. Trumaine Johnson, CB, Los Angeles Rams

I think the Rams will almost certainly franchise him because they let Janoris Jenkins walk last year and there’s no way they’re stupid enough to let a guy at the same position walk after watching what Jenkins did with the Giants this year. We’ll see though, I’d love to have him.

6. A. J. Bouye, CB, Houston Texans

He’s got a limited history but made a big name for himself – and a lot of cash – with how he played this season.

7. Logan Ryan, CB, New England Patriots

I find it puzzling how some downplay how good this guy is. I’ve watched him play a lot and every single target his way is contested. No corner makes every play but that’s all you can ask for. He’s one of my favorite free agents because he’s a really tough player.

8. Ronald Leary, G, Dallas Cowboys

We already know the Saints were poking around last year for a possible trade with the Cowboys to acquire Leary. When Evans, Senio Kelemete and Andrus Peat were playing well the Saints were less desperate to make a move. Now that Leary is available without compensation, though, I expect the Saints to have serious interest.

9. Larry Warford, G, Detroit Lions

A lot of guards on this market and Warford might be the most promising at only 26.

10. Cordarrelle Patterson, WR/KR, Minnesota Vikings

An explosive returner anyone? If you’ve watched Cadet, Tommylee and Marcus Murphy take turns attempting to return kicks, then you’re excited to see this name on here. And you know Sean Payton would find a way to incorporate him in the offense. He’d be Joe Morgan 2.0.