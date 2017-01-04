The 2016 is now over as the Saints disappointingly ended with a 7-9 record for the third year in a row. Instead of wasting my time watching teams who I hate (meaning everyone NOT the Saints) I’ll be looking at each position group for the Saints and grading them player by player based on my own notes throughout the season, and also rewatching the games…because the pain just wasn’t enough the firs time.

First up is the Quarterback group:

Unit Grade: A-

QB1: Drew Brees

Drew Brees is the definition of greatness and no matter what your context, perspective, or position is, Drew had a fantastic 2016 season. Brees finished the year with 5208 yards, 37 TDs, and 15 Interceptions. Those numbers become MORE (not less) impressive when you consider that Brees had 6 interceptions and 0 TDs in a two game stretch this year. Brees became the 9th player to throw for over 5000 yards in a single season, and he occupies 4 of the other 8 spots on the list as well. Even in an era where offensive numbers are unprecedented, and quarterbacks are protected like never before, Brees stands above the rest in both his production and his method. Brees extended many of his own records, was one of the league’s leaders in every category, and still managed to complete 70% of his passes while maintaining record setting levels of production.

Drew has of course regressed from the player he once was, but he has ONLY regressed in a relative sense to his previous achievements. Drew is still one of the very best doing it, and he produces the way he does with less help than any of the other great quarterbacks in the league. Brees offensive line was a patch worked mess all year long, and regardless of what ridiculous ESPN rankings may say the Saints offensive line was mediocre at best all year long. Brees savvy, footwork, and quick release helped the men up front (who had plenty of their own problems to fight through to be fair). Brees would be the one player on the Saints roster most deserving of an A+ grade this season if it wasn’t for those two games I mentioned earlier. While they provide excellent context for how incredible Drew’s production was this year, they are also the two games likely most responsible for the Saints missing the playoffs and Brees failing to break the all time single season passing record for the second time. The offensive line was a MAJOR problem in those two games, but Drew was also easily rattled and pressed far too often trying to do it all himself.

As incredible as he is, and as insane as it is to hold him to an impossible standard, Drew losses the (+) from his grade because of those two games.

Player Grade: A

QB2: Luke McCown

Meh. That is the single word necessary to describe Luke. He’s a functional backup capable of not being awful, but to get any grade beyond a D he has to bring actual value to the roster. Either as a potential trade piece, or a developmental player. Luke brings value for neither, and while no fault of his own he didn’t see the field and brought nothing to the team. I won’t give him an F because he wasn’t a negative to the team either, but the reality is that having a QB who has even a chance to develop would be a better use of a roster spot.

Player Grade: D