The 2016 is now over as the Saints disappointingly ended with a 7-9 record for the third year in a row. Instead of wasting my time watching teams who I hate (meaning everyone NOT the Saints) I’ll be looking at each position group for the Saints and grading them player by player based on my own notes throughout the season, and also rewatching the games… because the pain just wasn’t enough the first time.

Next up is the Safety:

Unit Grade: B-

Vonn Bell: Bell was drafted in the second round after the Saints traded up to get him and he showed a lot of promise as a rookie. There were times when Bell showed excellent instincts, closing speed, and technique when closing in on a play to either breakup a pass or make a tackle. He was thrust onto the field early and went through the gauntlet as a rookie. There were times where his lack of experience combined with the sheer quantity of things he was asked to do had an obvious impact on his performance. Bell’s highlights exceeded his lowlights, but the times where he either didn’t know the play, or failed to execute were pretty obvious. when he made a big play it was big, but it could be in either direction. As a draft pick and the future Free Safety of the Saints I like his potential, I’ll like it a lot more if/when the Saints improve their pass rush and linebacker play to free him up more, but the bottom line is that playing the way he did as a rookie is impressive.

Player Grade: B

Roman Harper: Roman Harper was a HUGE part of the Saints winning a title, he’s a great locker room presence and from absolutely every report I’ve ever seen he’s supposed to be a stand up guy. Roman Harper the man is someone of an impressive and noteworthy reputation, but Roman Harper the player is way past his expiration date. Harper was single-handedly responsible for 14 points against the Falcons in the Super Dome, and his performance didn’t really improve past that. That isn’t to say that this is unexpected considering his age, but as much as we love him Harper is done.

Player Grade: D

Jairus Byrd: Most Saints fans won’t like hearing this, but Jairus Byrd had a pretty darn good season in 2016. I know what his contract is, and I know what the expectations are for him because of that, but I’m grading him based on what he was asked to do and what his circumstance allowed him to do. Jairus is a ‘free range’ safety who is at his best when he’s allowed to use his eyes and his instincts to make plays on the football. He isn’t a single high safety (lacks the range, the speed, and the lateral agility), and he’s not really an ‘in the box’ safety either. However, Byrd was a very sure tackler when coming down hill this year and his shading of plays caused QB’s to hesitate at times (which is his job). On the rare instances where he was allowed to roam free we got to see glimpses of the player the Saints hoped they would get, and he likely would have had far more opportunities if the pass rush and intermediate coverage was better.

That isn’t to say that Byrd was an all-star by any means. He still struggled as the ‘last line of defense’ at times, and his lack of lateral agility caused some GIF worthy trips and falls during the season. There were times where he took poor angles, but honestly the biggest issue with Byrd this year was simply that it is very clear that his knee issues have sapped any explosiveness from him. He’s not ‘sudden’ (god I hate you Kiper) and doesn’t move with the same fluidity or acceleration he once did. You can see on some plays that Byrd’s body reacts correctly and he’s in motion to make the right play….he just can’t get there.

Player Grade: B-

Kenny Vacarro: If Vacarro hadn’t gotten suspended for the final four games of the season for testing positive for…”adderall”…he would likely be one of the highest graded players on the team. For 12 games Vacarro was the clear ‘heart’ of the defense. He was flying all over the place making hits, tackles, breaking up passes, and providing the Saints defense with both an edge and a true swiss army knife in the front 7 they desperately needed. Kenny Vacarro is unquestionably ‘back’ to his rookie year form, in fact he’s much much better. Vacarro wasn’t perfect, and he was beaten at times, but he was also a difference maker for the defense as his versatility (and volatility at times) gave Dennis Allen something to build around. The Saints picked up his 5th year option and I fully expect them to sign him to an extension sometime in the near future. He is the heartbeat of this defense, and also a damn good football player.

Player Grade: A- (F for the suspension though)