The boys discuss the Patriots full destruction of the Saints. It was TD, TD, TD to start and that was that.

Is there any god damn hope for this defense? Where the #$^ is Sheldon Rankins? Ralph wants to know if it’s time to bail on Alex Okafor.

When is Kenny Vaccaro getting traded? Why is Adrian Peterson getting touches?

Are we at rock bottom yet? Are you ready for for ultimate splash report to end all splash reports?

https://www.podbean.com/site/UserDownload/PB73D938KZYZV