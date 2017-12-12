No we aren’t over the loss to Atlanta last Thursday. The refs were awful, the injuries were worse, and the ending was heartbreak.

WTF is an ex Falcon doing officiating a Saints-Falcons game?

Are the Saints a Kamara based economy now?

Should we be worried about the injuries?

