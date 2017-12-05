The Saints moved to 9-3 by stomping out the Panthers. Kamara didn’t hurdle a dude this week, is he slumping? JKF, he’s still a wizard.

Are the Saints really going to have 2 1500 yard running backs? Where does Kamara’s season rank on all time Saints scale?

The Saints survived without Lattimore and Williams vs Carolina, can they do it in Atlanta? Should they try?

How is run defense 2 weeks post Okafor?

QB Hulk Smash…legend.

