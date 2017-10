The Saints have won 4 in a row after win in Green Bay. Can we officially believe in the defense?

Are the Saints a power rushing team now? When is Drew Brees going to be Drew Brees again?

How big is the Larry Warford injury?

Andrew explains why the Compton curse is lifted.

Should we be worried about WR?

How will good offenses attack the defense?

Should we really believe Atlanta’s collapse?

