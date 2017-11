The 8 game win streak ended in LA. The offensive line was bad, Harris was worse, and yet Saints only lost by 6. Brees had his worse game of the year, should we be worried?

Are the receivers a problem? Why does the Rams DL always wreck the Saints?

The season is at a crossroads now.

