Happy hour quick shot is mini podcast where we talk 1 Saints topic for 10 minutes.

Today Nick Underhill of the Advocate and Andrew talk Saints running back, depth, rotation, and realistic expectations for Saints rushing attack in 2017.

You can follow Nick on Twitter @nick_underhill.

