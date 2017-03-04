Sean Payton has clearly stated the need for an impactful pass rusher on the Saints roster. He’s highlighted the importance of that being a priority acquisition specifically in the 2017 offseason. It’s no secret, every Saints fan has echoed this sentiment. The Saints ranked 27th in the NFL with 30 sacks in 2016. And while Cameron Jordan and Nick Fairley got to the quarterback with consistency, there was really no one else helping the Saints make passers uncomfortable. That’s not to slight Dannell Ellerbe and Sheldon Rankins who had moments when they weren’t injured, but beyond that there really was nothing else of substance in the pass rushing department. When you consider the injuries the Saints had in the defensive backfield last year (way too many to list), a weak pass rush was/is a death sentence. So it’s clear, they need one. Ok, but where?

Well, the top pass rushers on the open market in free agency are now Jabaal Sheard (5 sacks in 2016) and Nick Perry (11 sacks in 2016). After that, your best bets are has beens like DeMarcus Ware, Chris Long, Charles Johnson or Julius Peppers. Both Sheard and Perry are viewed as plus players in that department, but not dominant. That’s because Chandler Jones, Kawann Short (interior player), Jason Pierre-Paul and Melvin Gordon have all been franchised and taken off the market – making for a particularly unimpressive free agent class at pass rusher. So these “meh” pass rushers are probably going to get overpaid without fixing what is broken. That means the Saints are clearly considering the draft as the best avenue to tackle this problem.

Thanks to @ryan_la_sports7 who came up with some terrific data that makes the conclusion clear, if you don’t get your pass rusher early… you’re probably not getting one. In 2016 there were 16 double digit pass rushers. Those 16 players were drafted in the following rounds:

1st Round 9 of 16 2nd Round 2 of 16 3rd Round 2 of 16 4th Round 0 of 16 5th Round 0 of 16 6th Round 1 of 16 7th Round 0 of 16 Undrafted 2 of 16

So over 56% of the double digit sack guys last year were originally acquired in the 1st round. Only 3 of the 16 originally came to the NFL after the 3rd round of the draft.

Ryan also shared that of the 64 pass rushers that had double digit sacks or more since 2011, 33 (51.6%) were drafted in the first round. The remaining 48.4% came from every other round (or undrafted). The 2nd round specifically turned in 6 of the 64 double digit sack guys since 2011 (9%).

The Saints, by the way, have had 6 double digit sack guy seasons in the Sean Payton era (since 2006). Four were produced by Will Smith and Jordan who were both 1st round selections, which accounts for 67% of the double digit sack seasons. The other two were by Junior Galette, who was undrafted.

So of course it’s possible to land a sack star outside of the first round like the Saints did with Galette. It’s just much more unlikely. If the Saints are smart, they’ll select a pass rusher 11th overall.