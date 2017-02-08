I’m sure this is out there somewhere but here’s a quick reference in case you needed some dates on your calendar for when to expect the heavy stuff to come this offseason. The offseason is long and sometimes really boring, so of course it’s fun to look ahead and have dates to look forward to:

NOW The waiver period has already begun. So at any point, starting now, you will potentially see veteran players getting waived, especially if they have big salaries.

2/15 NFL teams can designate a player for the Franchise/Transition tag, though this usually comes closer to the deadline.

2/28 through 3/6 NFL Scouting Combine

3/1 Deadline for Franchise/Transition tag designation at 4pm.

3/7 through 3/9 Teams can enter into negotiations with unrestricted free agents but no contracts can be signed until after 4pm on 3/9. Before 4pm, EST, teams must make any qualifying offers to restricted free agents and they must exercise option clauses on 2017 contracts.

4/17 Saints offseason workout program may begin

4/21 Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

4/27 through 4/29 NFL Draft

5/5 – 5/8 Rookie Mini Camp

7/15 4pm is the deadline for Franchised players to sign a long term contract. After this they can only sign the franchise tag deal.