Our Saints draft pick intel series continues with a media big wig in the Ohio State world in football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz. Bill covers Ohio State football for the Dispatch in Columbus. Many thanks to Bill for taking the time out of his busy schedule, it’s greatly appreciated. Here’s what he had to say about the 11th overall pick, Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Andrew Juge from Saints Nation: Saints fans tend to worry, so while Lattimore falling to 11 felt like a divine intervention of sorts, the detractors immediately pointed to hamstring concerns. From what I can tell those issues have been rectified this past season with a different regimend, but what can you tell us about Lattimore’s health concerns? Is his hamstring history a legitimate problem?

Bill Rabinowitz from the Dispatch: Everyone at Ohio State told me his hamstring was completely healed. Some people jumped to conclusions after he pulled up in his 40-yard dash at the combine, but that was a minor hip flexor. Lattimore’s hamstrings ruined his first two seasons at OSU and one required surgery. So it’s natural to have lingering concern. But everything I know indicates that he’s fine. Time will tell.

The Saints were so decimated at corner last year and already thin at the position to begin with. Drafting Lattimore fills a tremendous need. Last season, the Saints played a lot more zone than they were comfortable with in an attempt to protect suspect cover guys. Is Lattimore strong enough on an island in man coverage that he will eventually allow the Saints to be more exotic in their blitz packages?

He should be. Ohio State plays primarily man-to-man coverage and takes pride in putting its cornerbacks in high-pressure situations. The entire Buckeye defense is predicated on CBs being able to play press coverage, allowing safeties to help out in other areas.

How NFL ready do you feel Lattimore is? Can he come in and contribute right away, similar to how Michael Thomas and Vonn Bell did? Or do you expect an acclimation period? As poor as the Saints have been defensively over the years, they definitely need him healthy and producing at a high level as quickly as possible.

Any NFL rookie cornerback will face growing pains. It’s part of the deal. The fact that Lattimore really played only one year at OSU means that probably applies to him more than most, regardless of his ability. But he should be able to contribute right away. He has all the attributes required to be an elite corner. All he needs is experience and there’s no substitute for that. Thomas and Bell were multi-year starters at Ohio State.

Speaking of Thomas, real quick, were you surprised by how ridiculous his rookie season was? And what about Bell, who was quieter and took a little time to come on, do you expect him to improve in 2017?

I wasn’t surprised by Thomas. He was really impressive at OSU. He just didn’t get a lot of touches his final year because the Buckeyes had so much talent around him/had the quarterback issue with Barrett/Jones, etc. I thought the only reasons he wasn’t a first-rounder were his lack of blazing speed and so-so stats at OSU. As for Bell, I don’t really know what his rookie season was like. I do know this about him — he’s a very confident guy and has terrific athletic ability and football instincts. He wants to be great, just as Thomas does. I would surprised if he’s not an above-average NFL starter before long.

Besides hamstrings/health, what is the big concern with Lattimore? Or do you agree with most NFL media that he’s clearly the best corner to come out of a very deep and rich cornerback class?

I would defer to NFL media who see other players much more than I do and have a better basis for comparison. As I said earlier, inexperience is Lattimore’s biggest issue. The hamstring issue also will linger just because it cost him two seasons and required a surgery. But there’s every indication that is strictly in the past.

Anything else we should know about the player – either on or off the field?